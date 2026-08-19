Natural Resources Wales calls for emergency action as reservoir hits ‘exceptionally low’ levels

Abby Neve

Natural Resources Wales has applied for a ‘Drought Order’ on a river in Wales, after a reservoir it supplies reaches ‘exceptionally low’ levels.

If approved, the order would allow the River Severn to drop below its usual legally-required level, preserving water in the reservoir that regulates it.

Clywedog Reservoir in Powys, the reservoir that links with the River Severn, is currently 56% full compared with normal levels, according to data from the Environment Agency.

Huwel Manley, Head of Operations from NRW, said:

“With a succession of intense heatwaves and record-breaking dry weather, the toll on the environment is clear for everyone to see.

“This drought order will be the latest of many measures we’ve had to take to ensure our rivers stay as healthy as they can and continue to support the ecosystems that rely on them.

“At times like this water is a precious resource. Every drop we waste is less water for our rivers and wildlife when they need it the most. We’re urging people to follow the advice of water companies and find out what they can do to use water more efficiently to help protect supply levels for people and nature.”

The whole of Wales is now officially in drought, even higher proportionately than England, where almost three-quarters of the country are in drought, following the driest July since records began 190 years ago.

Normally, by law water levels must be kept at a certain level, and rivers are topped up by nearby reservoirs to achieve this.

The Drought Order would also apply an initial 5% reduction in the amount of water which can be abstracted by the local water company Hafren Dyfrdwy.

The Environment Agency in England has also applied for a related Drought Order for the Severn in England.

It is the first time a Drought Order has been applied for on the Severn for 37 years (1989) – highlighting the severity of the situation caused by the drought this summer.

This would avoid reservoir reserves being completely exhausted, with any sudden flow changes causing irreparable harm to the ecology and migratory fish in the Severn.

The orders would be in place for up to six months, and the environment and reservoir levels should recover once normal rainfall returns.

A representative for Welsh Water said: “After a long, hot summer with unprecedented demand and very little rain, water storage levels are becoming lower than average for this time of year in some areas. We are monitoring the situation and continue to do all we can to maintain supplies and to ask customers across our operating area to use water wisely.

“If the drought conditions were to persist into the autumn, we would consider whether further water restrictions were needed to secure water supplies. However, we are currently stable and aim to lift current restrictions in West Wales as soon as more usual weather patterns allow.”

Hafren Dyfrdwy has been approached for comment.

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