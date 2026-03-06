Natural Resources Wales consult the public on new forest resource plans

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is inviting the public to share their views on the draft Forest Resource Plan (FRP) for Gwydyr South Forest.

The draft documents prepared are available to view on NRW’s Consultation Hub.

These include the location map, a summary of objectives, the long‑term vision map, the forest management and felling strategy, and information on forest types and restocking. Due to the size of the material, the documents can be accessed online only.

To support the engagement process, NRW will hold two public drop‑in sessions where visitors can speak with NRW officers, ask questions, and discuss the draft proposals:

Thursday 19 March 2026, 2.00–7.00pm – Memorial Hall (Yr Hen Ysgol), Penmachno, Betws y Coed, Conwy, LL24 0UR

Tuesday 24 March 2026, 2.00–7.00pm – Dolwyddelan Community Pavilion, Rear of Dolwyddelan School, Dolwyddelan, Conwy, LL25 0SZ

Mike Indeka, Senior officer for Forest Operations said: “Reviewing the Forest Resource Plan for Gwydyr South is an important part of our ongoing work, and we want to ensure that the public have the opportunity to look at the draft proposals and share their thoughts with us directly. We welcome all feedback and questions.”

People can submit comments or request further information until Thursday 2 April 2026.

Feedback can be provided in several ways:

Online: via the NRW Consultation Hub

In person: at the drop‑in sessions

By email: [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]

By post: Jake Burton, NRW Office Gwydyr Uchaf, Llanrwst, Conwy, LL26 0PN.