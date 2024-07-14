Natural Resources Wales hails success of derelict boat clear up

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has hailed the success of an operation to clear a number of derelict boats from the Dee Estuary.

Derelict and abandoned boats around the Welsh coast cause extensive problems in marine protected areas, creating issues such as loss of habitat, as well as releasing microplastics and pollutants from oil, diesel and paint.

The clean-up is a key element of the Marine Litter and Derelict Vessel Prevention Project aimed at restoring the health of the Estuary.

By removing these derelict boats and debris, NRW says it is supporting the ongoing work “to protect the delicate ecosystem” of the estuary which supports a diverse range of wildlife in the area.

The clean-up operation was completed by NRW officers as part of their annual Environmental Volunteering Day.

The team successfully cleared three rib boats, half a fibreglass boat, and several other badly damaged vessels.

The clean-up also sat other items removed, including mattresses, microwaves, general rubbish, and fishing nets, which pose significant risks to wildlife and the local environment.

Hazardous items

Joanna Soanes, NRW Marine Project Advisor, said: “We are glad to have removed these hazardous items as it is vital for the health of the Dee Estuary, and the safety of the wildlife that depend on it.

“Each clean-up effort brings us one step closer to a healthier estuary. We’re proud to see NRW colleagues using their annual Environmental Volunteering Days to support this effort and help make a tangible difference to our natural surroundings.”

While significant progress has been made, the clean-up is far from complete.

Further operations have been planned for the coming weeks and months, with the focus on the larger derelict vessels scattered throughout the Dee Estuary.

The plans are part of NRW’s broader strategy to enhance the estuary’s environment, providing a safer and cleaner habitat for wildlife while also improving the area for recreational use by the public.

