Natural Resources Wales launches new sustainable growth strategy at Royal Welsh Show

Nation.Cymru staff

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has unveiled a new strategy at the Royal Welsh Show aimed at delivering greater benefits for nature, communities and the economy from the land and natural resources in its care.

The Sustainable Growth and Value Strategy 2027–2031 outlines how NRW will grow income and investment opportunities while continuing to put environmental protection and public value at the heart of decision-making.

Income generated through commercial activities will be reinvested towards NRW’s well-being goals to support nature’s recover, build resilience to climate change and minimise pollution.

The strategy was launched from the NRW stand at the Royal Welsh Show on Tuesday 21 July 2026 by Sarah Jennings, Executive Director of Communications, Customer and Commercial at NRW, and Ben Burggraaf, Chief Executive Officer of Net Zero Industry Wales.

A supporting Timber Sales and Marketing Plan for 2027-2031 was also launched to provide confidence in sustainable timber supply while maximising the social, environmental and economic value of Welsh forests.

During the week, NRW is engaging with customers, partners and visitors on future plans to deliver in the areas of business development, commercial recreation and renewable energy.

Together these plans will deliver investment-ready projects for nature and climate, creation of new sustainable recreation opportunities, and support renewable energy developments on the Welsh Government Woodland Estate.

The Timber Sales and Marketing Plan includes a commitment, following consideration of the sustainable management of natural resources, to bring between 835,000 and 875,000 cubic metres of timber to market each year. This will help support Welsh jobs and rural communities and give confidence to the timber sector.

Natural environment

Sarah Jennings, Executive Director of Communications, Customer and Commercial at NRW, said:“Wales’ natural environment is one of our greatest assets. It supports our communities, helps tackle climate change, underpins our economy and contributes to our well-being.

“This strategy sets out how we can create more value from the land and natural resources in our care, helping us invest more in nature recovery, climate resilience and community well-being.

“By working with businesses, investors, recreation providers, renewable energy developers, timber customers and communities, we can unlock new opportunities that support sustainable growth while helping us achieve our purpose of nature and people thriving together.”

The strategy and timber action plan outline how NRW will work with partners and stakeholders to support a greener economy, create opportunities for investment and skilled jobs, and strengthen the long-term resilience of Wales’ natural resources.

Net Zero Industry Wales is an independent organisation providing guidance and support to Welsh industries on their transition to delivering net zero.

Net zero economy

Ben Burggraaf, Chief Executive Officer said:“The transition to a net zero economy creates significant opportunities for Wales. Working together across sectors will be essential if we are to attract investment, accelerate renewable energy development and create sustainable jobs.

“This strategy demonstrates how collaboration between public bodies, communities and businesses can help deliver environmental, social and economic benefits for Wales.”

You can read the strategy by visiting the NRW web pages and searching ‘growth and value’: Natural Resources Wales / Sustainable growth and value strategy 2027-2031.

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