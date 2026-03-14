Natural Resources Wales marks International Day of Action for Rivers

On International Day of Action for Rivers (14 March), Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is highlighting its programme of river restoration across Wales.

Rivers across Wales are facing significant pressures, including climate change, pollution, habitat degradation and barriers to fish migration.

NRW is responding through long-term, nature-based solutions that work with natural processes to restore river health while supporting wildlife, communities and local economies, including taking action to improve water quality, restore habitats and build resilience to climate change.

Upper Wye

In mid Wales, NRW’s Upper Wye Catchment Restoration Project – funded by Welsh Government’s Nature and Climate Emergency Fund – is working in partnership with farmers and landowners to restore the upper reaches of the River Wye Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

The project’s approach is built on co-design and voluntary participation, with tailored and fully-funded projects on individual farms delivering cumulative benefits across the catchment.

Since launching in July 2024, work delivered includes:

30 farm advisory visits completed, with funded improvement works underway

8km of river corridor improvements, including stock-proof fencing installed to protect banks and fish spawning habitat

Alternative livestock drinking points installed on farms to reduce bank erosion and nutrient inputs

Around 10,000 native riverside trees planted, with up to 30,000 saplings in total to be supplied over three years through a new partnership with Coed Cadw, the Woodland Trust in Wales

49 hectares of habitat created in Welsh Government woodland through slow the flow projects

Pond creation and wetland features created to slow water movement and store floodwater naturally

Over 6km of riverbank treated for invasive non-native plant species

Feasibility of seven pipe/Irish bridge structures investigated for replacement with clear-span crossings, restoring natural fish and sediment movement, in partnership with Powys Council

The project aims to protect species, enhance habitats and improve water quality, while strengthening climate resilience and supporting the goals of the recently announced Sustainable Farming Scheme.

River Dee

In north Wales, NRW is leading the LIFE Dee River project – an £8.8 million EU funded programme restoring one of Europe’s most iconic rivers.

The River Dee and Llyn Tegid are designated as a Special Area of Conservation, supporting important populations of salmon, lamprey and freshwater pearl mussel.

The project is restoring natural river processes and reconnecting habitats across the 1,800 km² catchment.

Progress to date includes:

20,000 trees planted

46.5km of riverside fencing installed

8,430 tonnes of gravel, boulders and woody material reintroduced

13 barriers removed or adapted to improve fish migration

840 metres of natural bank stabilisation

14 forest drain culverts upgraded

1 new forestry river crossing installed

Over 100 farm visits to improve agricultural practices

This work will ultimately improve ecological connectivity across 33km of river, enhance habitat along at least 55km of channel and support the recovery of the critically endangered freshwater pearl mussel.

The project is set to leave an impressive legacy and ensure the River Dee and the ecosystem it sustains will be there for the enjoyment of generations to come.

Four Rivers for LIFE

In mid and south Wales, NRW is delivering the Four Rivers for LIFE project – a river restoration programme focused on improving the ecological condition of the River Teifi, River Tywi, River Cleddau and River Usk Special Areas of Conservation (SACs).

Progress since launching in 2021 includes:

45 farm visits to reduce sediment and nutrient inputs

51km of riverside fencing installed

26 hectares of riparian habitat created

37,000 native trees planted

Over 200 tonnes of farm plastic recycled in 2025

11 weather stations installed

9 barriers removed or adapted for fish passage

5,150 metres of riverbank cleared of Himalayan balsam

Invasive species removed from 50km of the River Usk

1km of the Western Cleddau restored by re-introducing boulders

14 large wood structures installed in the River Tarell

Floodplain reconnection delivered at Dinefwr on the River Tywi

Working in partnership with landowners, environmental organisations and local communities, the project is restoring natural river processes, improving water quality and enhancing habitats across 776km of river channel.

Solutions

Healthy rivers are essential for wildlife, climate resilience and communities. They support agriculture and tourism, reduce flood risk and sustain iconic species such as salmon and otter.

By slowing river flows, reconnecting floodplains and restoring natural habitats, NRW’s projects aim to help rivers better withstand extreme weather while improving biodiversity and water quality.

Nick Thomas, Strategic Projects Manager at NRW said: “Rivers are the lifeblood of our landscapes and communities.

“On International Day of Action for Rivers, we are proud to highlight the progress being made across Wales – from the Upper Wye to the Dee and across four major SAC rivers in south Wales. These projects show that by working with nature, and in partnership with farmers, landowners and communities, we can restore our rivers for future generations.”

NRW will continue to expand its catchment-scale approach, working with partners, local communities and land managers to secure long-term improvements to river health across Wales.