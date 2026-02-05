Natural Resources Wales marks major milestone in forest management project

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has marked a major milestone in the long-term management of a local forest.

NRW have been collaborating with BikePark Wales on a plan to manage Gethin Forest, near Merthyr Tydfil.

The project named the Future Forest visions sets out a long-framework for how the forest will be managed to support biodiversity, recreation, and sustainable forestry.

It’s a unique approach that balances the needs of a thriving commercial bike park with BikePark Wales and NRW’s ecological goals.

Head of Sustainable Commercial Development, Neil Stoddart said: “This is a fantastic example of how we can work together to deliver for nature, people and the economy.

“The Future Forest Vision shows how commercial and community woodlands can thrive side by side, and I’m proud to see this innovative approach taking shape in Gethin Forest.”

The project covers an area of around 300 hectares of mixed woodland and open ground.

Large scale felling

BikePark Wales have a 33-year lease agreement allows them to operate without disruption from large-scale felling and provides NRW with a stable income to support these objectives.

The key objectives of the Future Forest Vision include:

Supporting the successful operation of BikePark Wales.

Enhancing biodiversity and habitats, including native woodland habitat restoration and wildlife corridors.

Using forest management techniques that prioritise long-term retention and minimal intervention.

Creating a more robust forest that can better resist extreme weather events such as storms, drought and fire risks.

Increasing ecosystem services like carbon capture and climate resilience.

Martin Astley from BikePark Wales said:“We’re incredibly proud to be part of this ground-breaking partnership. The Future Forest Vision allows us to work closely with NRW to help the forest return to a more natural and resilient state, while still offering world-class trails.

“We’re creating an arboretum, improving biodiversity, and exploring new ways to manage the forest sustainably. This partnership means we can invest with confidence, and we have a very exciting plan to grow and improve the bike park.

“What I love most about the Future Forest Vision though is that mountain bikers are supporting the improvement of the environment in which they ride, purely by visiting the bike park. It’s a brilliant example of how recreation and conservation can go hand in hand.”

Excellent condition

The Vision builds on the success of the new lease agreement signed in 2024 and follows a recent ecological survey showing the area is already in excellent condition for a wide range of species.

A habitat management plan is now being developed to guide future improvements.

Gethin Forest’s achievements have also been recognised nationally, winning joint gold at the Royal Welsh Show Woodlands Competition alongside Warren Woods.

The award celebrates the forest’s outstanding contribution to community access, recreation and biodiversity.

Neil Stoddart added:“This achievement highlights the strength of our collaboration with BikePark Wales and our shared commitment to sustainable forest management.

“It’s a celebration of what’s possible when ecological ambition is combined with improved access and recreational opportunities. We want to create a green space that is rich in biodiversity and open for everyone to enjoy.”