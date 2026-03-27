Natural Resources Wales pauses forest clear-up to avoid disturbing bird nests

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has paused some clear-up work following recent forest operations at Cwm Carn Forest to avoid disturbing nesting birds.

Cwm Carn is one of the most popular outdoor recreation sites in South East Wales, attracting walkers, riders and mountain bikers to its extensive forest and MTB trail network.

It is also home to a rich variety of wildlife. As the nesting season gets underway (March to August), many bird species are now nesting within the forest — including the Northern Goshawk, one of Wales’ most iconic woodland birds.

To avoid disturbing active nests, NRW has paused some reinstatement and clearing works following recent forest operations. This includes areas close to the forest roads and trails, where visitors may notice sections that look unfinished or in the process of being restored.

James Hepburn, Forest Operations Team Leader for NRW, said:“These short-term pauses are a normal and important part of how we manage the forest to ensures our work is carried out responsibly and in balance with nature.

“We will continue the remaining reinstatement work later in the year, once it can be done without impacting Cwm Carn’s protected species or their habitats.

“We’d like to thank visitors for their patience and understanding while this essential seasonal pause is in place.”

The recent forest operation involved thinning, where selected trees are carefully removed to give the remaining trees more space, light and nutrients to grow.

This creates a healthier, more resilient woodland and improves biodiversity by allowing more sunlight to reach the forest floor. It also helps maintain safe, accessible surroundings for visitors and trail users.

For more information about Cwm Carn Forest visit https://naturalresources.wales/cwmcarn