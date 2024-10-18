Natural Resources Wales removes derelict boats from estuary

A derelict catamaran and several smaller boats have been removed from an estuary by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) in a bid to make the area safer.

The removal was part of NRW’s Marine Litter and Derelict Vessel Prevention Project, which aims to clear derelict boats from the Dee Estuary.

The Welsh Government sponsored body says boats like the large catamaran and six other smaller vessels removed at Connah’s Quay can harm the environment by leaking harmful materials like microplastics, oil, and paint.

The derelict boats can also pose a danger to other water users, as they may drift and become hidden hazards beneath the surface.

Safer

Joanna Soanes, Marine Litter and Derelict Vessel Prevention Project Manager, said: “Removing these boats is an important step in making the Dee Estuary healthier for wildlife. Each vessel we remove brings us closer to a cleaner and safer estuary, and the removal of this large catamaran is a great achievement.

“This derelict vessel clean-up continues NRW’s wider plan to enhance the estuary, ensuring a safer environment for wildlife and creating a cleaner, more enjoyable space for public recreation.”

Owners

Graeme Proctor, The Dee Estuary Harbour Master, said: “All boat owners have a duty of care to maintain and look after their gear and vessels, and to dispose of them responsibly when they reach the end of their life.

“It isn’t acceptable to tip or abandon waste, including boats, in the estuary, which is, after all, there for the benefit and enjoyment of everyone.”

