Natural Resources Wales revokes waste operator’s licence after fly-tipping conviction and investigation

Nation.Cymru staff

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has revoked a waste carrier licence following a fly-tipping conviction and a subsequent regulatory investigation into waste-related activities.

The licence belonged to Arron Dixon, who was convicted at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on 2 April 2026 for a fly-tipping offence under Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 following a case brought by Neath Port Talbot Council.

Following the conviction, NRW carried out its own investigation to determine whether he remained suitable to hold a waste carrier licence.

Mr Dixon was invited to attend an interview under caution, given the opportunity to explain his actions and asked to provide evidence to demonstrate that he remained fit to hold a licence.

NRW’s investigation found that Mr Dixon had continued to advertise and undertake waste-related activities after his waste carrier registration expired in October 2024. Investigators also identified that he had been operating without a valid waste carrier licence and was unable to provide waste transfer notes to demonstrate compliance with legal Duty of Care requirements.

After considering all the evidence, NRW concluded that Mr Dixon is not a fit and proper person to hold a waste carrier licence and it was revoked with immediate effect.

Mr Dixon can no longer legally collect, transport or dispose of controlled waste. He must stop all waste-related business activities immediately and is not eligible to apply for a new waste carrier licence until at least 12 months after the date of his conviction.

Ed Davies, Waste Team Leader at Natural Resources Wales, said: “Waste carrier licences are in place to protect the environment, communities and legitimate businesses by ensuring waste is collected, transported and disposed of responsibly and in accordance with the law.

“Our investigation identified a number of serious compliance failures, including operating without a valid waste carrier registration and failing to provide the documentation needed to demonstrate that waste had been managed correctly.

“We will not tolerate those who seek to profit by breaking the law. Where operators fail to meet the standards required of them and undermine responsible businesses operating within the waste industry, we will take robust enforcement action.”

Protecting environment

By taking action against illegal waste activity, NRW and its partners are helping to protect the environment, support responsible businesses and maintain clean, safe and well-cared-for places that communities can be proud of.

NRW is reminding householders and businesses that they also have a legal responsibility to ensure their waste is handled correctly. Anyone paying for waste to be removed should check that the person or company collecting it is registered as a waste carrier.

All waste operators in Wales must have the appropriate registration or permit issued by NRW to ensure waste is stored, transported, treated and disposed of safely, helping to protect the environment, local communities and legitimate businesses.

People can check whether a waste carrier is registered by searching NRW’s public register.

Anybody who suspects illegal waste activity in their area can report it to NRW via an online reporting form or by calling the incident hotline on 0300 065 3000.