Natural Resources Wales saying Shwmae to a stronger bilingual workplace

Nation Cymru staff

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has joined a growing number of organisations in signing the Twf Welsh Language at work Charter.

Developed by TUC Cymru, the TWF Charter provides a framework to help employers, trade unions and employees works together to increase the use of Welsh in the workplace. Built around four core principles, its designed to support organisations in creating welcoming and inclusive bilingual environments.

The Charter was signed on 15 October, coinciding with Shwmae Su’mae Day, which encourages people to use Welsh in everyday interactions.

In signing the Charter, NRW are demonstrating a shared commitment to creating an inclusive bilingual workplace where employees feel supported and encouraged to develop their language skills.

Ceri Davies, NRW’s Chief Executive Officer, said: Welsh is more than just a language. It’s a vital part of who we are as a nation and as an organisation.

“Our purpose is rooted in Wales’s landscapes, habitats and communities. The Welsh language helps us deepen our connections with the people we work with and for, build stronger relationships and partnerships, and strengthen our understanding of the places we care for together.

“We’re really pleased to sign the Twf Charter, and continue our commitment to creating a workplace where Welsh can thrive.”

Speaking on behalf of the Trade Unions, Kevin Aitken added: “As trade union representatives, we’re pleased to support the TUC Cymru Twf Charter and its principles. We know how important this is to our members and look forward to working in partnership with NRW to encourage greater use of Welsh in the workplace, create more opportunities for staff to learn and use the language, and see Welsh flourish in both rural and urban communities across Wales.

Workplaces are recognised as key environments for promoting and normalising the use of Welsh.”

Daniel Goodbourn, who joined NRW on a graduate placement last year, said: “One of the best things about working at NRW is the learning and development opportunities available. I’m enrolled in Welsh classes, which gives me the chance to immerse myself in the Welsh language and culture and build my confidence in using Welsh in the workplace. As a bilingual organisation, we’re surrounded by the language every day, and I’m constantly learning new vocabulary that’s relevant to my role.”

Dr Mandy James, TUC Cymru Bilingual Communications Officer said: “Congratulations to Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru, Unison Cymru, Prospect Wales Cymru, PCS Cymru Wales, Unite the Union Cymru Wales, a GMB Wales and the South West on making the commitment to Siarter Twf and to work in social partnership to create an inclusive bilingual workplace and growth in the use of Cymraeg at work.”

Trade unions have a critical role in delivering on linguistic justice for workers in Wales, safeguarding and promoting workers’ Welsh language rights as a matter of fairness, equality and equity and ensuring that workplaces are safe and free from prejudice and judgement.

Using the Welsh language is a valuable and practical skill and a treasure we can all celebrate and be proud of – at work and in our lives.

Twf can assist with planning and ensuring that the inclusive bilingual workplaces of the future are spaces where all workers can use their bilingual skills.

NRW remains committed to promoting the Welsh language across its services and communities.

For more information about the Twf Charter, visit: Twf – The Welsh Language at Work Charter | TUC

Read NRW’s Welsh Language Report here Natural Resources Wales / Welsh language annual report 2025-2026

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