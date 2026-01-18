Natural Resources Wales shares key steps for farmers’ safe spreading

As farmers across Wales prepare for the re-opening of the organic manure spreading season, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has highlighted rules to help protect land and water.

Over the autumn and winter, measures were in place preventing the farming community from spreading slurry or other high-nitrogen manures as a way of minimising agriculture pollution.

Although grassland spreading can resume on 16 January with tillage land spreading opening on 31 January, a number of restrictions under the Control of Agricultural Pollution Regulations (CoAPR) remain in place until the end of February.

This includes applying no more than 30m³ of slurry per hectare or eight tonnes of poultry manure at once, with at least three weeks between applications.

Before spreading organic manure, producers are required to carry out field inspections to assess weather and soil conditions, slope, ground cover, and proximity to watercourses, helping reduce risk of runoff.

Farm businesses are expected to plan and record all applications in their Nitrogen Management Plan to ensure they meet soil and crop need and remain within nitrogen limits.

Spreading is strictly prohibited on waterlogged, flooded, snow-covered‑ or frozen ground including soil that has been frozen for more than 12 hours in the previous 24 hours.

NRW teams will continue supporting farmers and monitoring compliance.

Simon Griffiths, Team Leader of NRW’s Agricultural Pollution Inspection Team, said: “As the closed periods come to an end, we want to remind farmers, tenants, landlords and contractors of the restrictions which remain in place until the end of February.

“This means anyone considering spreading organic manure needs to ensure the conditions are suitable before work starts.

“NRW is committed to protecting the environment and any instances of pollution will be investigated and appropriate enforcement action taken.”

National Resources Wales urges farmers and members of the public to report any pollution incidents immediately by contacting their 24/7 incident communications centre via their online report it form or by calling 0300 065 3000.