Natural Resources Wales warns of flooding as Storm Claudia is set to batter Wales

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is warning people across Wales to be prepared for flooding and disruption this weekend as Storm Claudia brings torrential rain and strong winds to much of the country.

The public body has urged residents to “be vigilant and take action now” ahead of amber and yellow Met Office weather warnings, which come into force from Friday morning through to Saturday.

With rivers already swollen and the ground saturated following weeks of wet weather, NRW said it expects many flood alerts and warnings to be issued, particularly across south-east and mid Wales, where the most significant flooding is forecast.

Alun Attwood, Duty Tactical Manager at NRW, said: “The amber and yellow rain warnings in place from the early hours of Friday are expected to bring significant impacts across Wales. With rivers already full, we expect to see flooding in a number of areas.

“We’re urging people to be vigilant and to make preparations now – move valuables and vehicles to higher ground, prepare a flood kit with essential documents and medication, and stay well clear of swollen rivers or floodwater.”

NRW said its teams have been working closely with the Flood Forecasting Centre, local authorities, and emergency services to monitor conditions and prepare for the incoming storm. Flood alerts will be issued as rivers reach trigger levels, with information updated every 15 minutes on the Natural Resources Wales website

People can also sign up for NRW’s free flood warning service or call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 for the latest updates.

NRW stressed that it does not issue warnings for surface water flooding, which could also pose a risk as heavy rain overwhelms drainage systems. Members of the public are being urged not to drive or walk through floodwaters due to the risk of hidden dangers.

Amber warning

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for rain across south and mid Wales from noon on Friday (14 November) until midnight, and a yellow warning covering most of the country from 6am Friday until 6am Saturday. Forecasters say up to 150mm of rain – more than a month’s worth – could fall in some areas, creating a potential danger to life from deep floodwater.

A separate yellow wind warning is also in place, with gusts reaching 70mph in exposed coastal and upland areas in the north-west.

Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Storm Claudia will bring very heavy rainfall to much of Wales and southern England on Friday into Saturday. Some areas could see a month’s worth of rain in just 24 hours, increasing the chances of flooding.”

As of Thursday morning, eight flood alerts were already in force across Wales, including the Glaslyn and Dwyryd catchment, Lower Teifi, Lower Towy, Western Cleddau, South Pembrokeshire, and the Rivers Taf and Cynin.

Conditions are expected to remain unsettled through the weekend, with blustery showers and cooler temperatures following behind the storm..