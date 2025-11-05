Natural Resources Wales welcomes new chair

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has welcomed Neil Sachdev, who officially begins his role as Chair of the Board this week, following his appointment by the Welsh Government earlier this year.

He succeeds Sir David Henshaw, who stepped down on 31 October after completing two terms of service.

NRW is the largest Welsh Government Sponsored body, playing a vital role in managing Wales natural resources, tackling pollution and supporting the country’s response to the climate and nature emergencies.

Mr Sachdev, joins NRW with a wealth of experience in the environmental and forestry sectors, and was awarded an MBE for his work in relation to energy efficiency and sustainability.

As well as roles focusing on climate change and shaping sustainable development strategies, he served as Chair of the Energy Saving Trust leading on carbon reduction and renewable energy adoption.

He also has experience embedding climate adaptation and resilience into large-scale infrastructure investments with both Network Rail and the Ministry of Defence.

Huw Irranca- Davies Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs said: “I wish Neil well as he begins his term as Chair of Natural Resources Wales. He brings with him a wealth of experience working in both public and private sectors, which I am confident will provide Natural Resources Wales with the necessary support and leadership to help shape the organisation to meet the very real challenges ahead.”

Neil Sachdev, Chair of Natural Resources Wales said: “It’s a real privilege to begin my role as Chair of Natural Resources Wales at such a pivotal time for the organisation and for the nation.

“I’ve been inspired by the commitment and expertise of colleagues across NRW who are working every day to protect people, nature and our natural resources. While the challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss and resource pressures are real, they are matched by an ambition across the organisation to act with integrity, transparency and purpose.

“NRW has an essential role to play in shaping Wales’s response to the climate and nature emergencies — but we know we can’t do it alone. Our success will depend on working collaboratively across government, industry, communities and the third sector.

“I’m focused on ensuring NRW continues to strengthen its reputation, deliver for Wales, and help create a future where our environment and economy can thrive together.”

Ceri Davies, Interim Chief Executive of Natural Resources Wales said: “We’re very pleased to welcome Neil as our new Chair. His experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to respond to the climate and nature emergencies and deliver for the people and environment of Wales.

“I’d also like to thank Sir David Henshaw for his dedication and guidance over the past two terms and for his significant contributions he has made during his service since 2018.

“I look forward to working closely with Neil and the Board as we take forward our priorities and strengthen our impact across Wales.”