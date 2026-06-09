Nature-based activities to support mental health put into practice by researchers

Nation.Cymru staff

Researchers at a Welsh university have developed practical recommendations for using nature-based physical activity to support mental health and wellbeing.

The study, led by Cardiff Metropolitan University’s Centre for Health, Activity and Wellbeing Research (CAWR), draws together existing evidence to show how outdoor activity can be better designed and delivered to benefit people experiencing mental ill-health.

Their research, published in Mental Health Science journal, is expected to inform future public health guidance and programme development in Wales and beyond.

While the positive effects of both physical activity and time spent in nature are well established, the researchers found a lack of clear guidance on how to apply these approaches in practice.

Analysing more than 900 studies, the team identified six key areas that should shape effective programmes, including the type of natural environment, activity design, session and programme length, social elements and the needs of different population groups.

The research also highlights the needs for urgency, noting that people with mental ill-health are more likely to experience poorer physical health and reduced life expectancy compared to the general population.

Dr Paul Sellars of CAWR, the lead author of the study, said: “We know that both physical activity and being in nature can have a powerful impact on mental health, but there has been a clear gap in how to translate that evidence into practice. This research begins to address that.

“By providing practical, evidence-based recommendations, we hope this work will support the development of more effective programmes and inform policy, particularly in areas such as social prescribing and community health.”

The study provides guidelines for organisations delivering health and wellbeing interventions, particularly those working in community and non-clinical settings.

Dr Sellars said: “Nature-based physical activity offers a real opportunity to support both prevention and recovery in mental health. The challenge now is to embed these approaches more consistently into services and ensure they are accessible to the people who need them most.”