Nature Estate Cymru launches to protect Wales’ land and climate

Wales’ major landowners are uniting for the first time to tackle the climate and nature emergencies, with the new group set up to drive tree planting and meet targets to protect 30% of land for nature by 2030.

Nature Estate Cymru, convened by the Deputy First Minister, brings together organisations responsible for significant areas of Welsh land — including Natural Resources Wales, the three national park authorities, the National Trust, RSPB, Dŵr Cymru, and others — to collaborate on delivering real environmental change at scale.

The new group will initially focus on tree planting targets and progress towards protecting 30% of Wales’ land, fresh water and sea for nature by 2030. It will also tackle water quality, invasive species, wildfire risk, and public access to nature.

Members will trial and test innovative approaches to land management, sharing evidence and best practice to overcome barriers that individual organisations cannot address alone.

The creation of Nature Estate Cymru comes following the passage of the landmark Environmental (Principles, Governance and Biodiversity Targets) (Wales) Bill, which will set legally binding targets for nature recovery. The Group will help Wales achieve the aims of the new law.

Chaired by Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, the group held its first meeting at the National Botanic Garden of Wales on 12 March.

He said: “For the first time, we’re bringing together major landowners in Wales to drive action to protect nature and tackle the climate emergency. Together, our task if clear – we must plant more trees and protect more land for nature. After the recent passage of our new environment law, creating Nature Estate Cymru is part of a new chapter of action and ambition.”

Another landmark moment in delivering the 30by30 target is the announcement of the first Naturfa site in Wales.

The Deputy First Minister also visited one of the four first Naturfa sites in Wales – at Cwm Colhuw, near Llantwit Major.

Together with protected sites, Naturfa sites will form a resilient ecological network across Wales, benefitting nature for everyone and contributing to 30by30.

In the first pilot phase of the programme, twelve sites were assessed for Naturfa status, four have been recommended for Full Naturfa Status and will become the first recognised Naturfa sites in Wales.

Alongside Cwm Colhuw, Bryn Tip, Neath Port Talbot, Mandinam, Carmarthenshire, The Slash Pond Community Nature Reserve, Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire, Gilfach, Carmarthenshire and The Grange Project, Monmouthshire have been recommended for progression along the Naturfa Pathway.

The Deputy First Minister concluded: “It’s been excellent to see the work taking place at one of Wales’ first Naturfa sites.

“These special places are a testament to the care and dedication given by people working on the ground – securing a legacy for the next generation.

“Nature can only thrive where habitats are resilient protected and effectively managed- and today’s visit was a powerful reminder of what’s possible when we commit to that.”