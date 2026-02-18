Nature-friendly farming manifesto launched ahead of Senedd Election

Nature Friendly Farming Network (NFFN) Cymru has launched a five-point manifesto calling on politicians to commit to long-term investment in the agricultural transition ahead of the Senedd Election in May.

The manifesto asserts that nature-friendly farming is essential to securing the future of Welsh agriculture, rural communities and food production and urges politicians of all parties to commit to long-term investment in the transition to sustainable farming systems.

In a statement accompanying the manifesto, NFFN Cymru warned that Welsh farming faces mounting pressures from climate change, volatile weather patterns and rising business costs, alongside what it described as an “unfavourable market environment”.

The group argues that without widespread adoption of nature-friendly practices, farm businesses will struggle to remain viable in the face of increasingly extreme conditions.

Rhys Evans, NFFN Cymru manager, said: “The traditional farming methods that have shaped Wales’ landscapes for generations are under unprecedented threat from more frequent extreme weather events, from floods to drought, poor and declining soil health and the continuing loss of biodiversity.”

Mr Evans described nature-friendly farming as “the only viable path forward”, arguing that regenerative approaches could deliver benefits for both the environment and farm profitability.

“By transitioning to regenerative farming systems with nature at their heart, we can restore nature, revitalise our countryside and create a strong, resilient food system for the future.

“Nature-friendly farming is a win-win for Wales. Farm businesses become more profitable as reliance on expensive chemicals and inputs is reduced, healthier soils are better able to cope with the challenges of the changing climate, and an emphasis on local production gives us better food security in a volatile and uncertain world.”

He called on election candidates to “fully commit to this ambitious agricultural transition”.

Funding

Central to NFFN Cymru’s manifesto is a call for a long-term funding commitment for nature-friendly farming.

The organisation cited independent economic analysis suggesting Wales must invest at least £594 million per year over the next decade to meet its legally binding climate and nature restoration targets. It argues that farming policy should play a central role in delivering those objectives.

The group also urged politicians to prioritise ambitious land management schemes, particularly through the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS), which is due to replace the Basic Payment Scheme.

NFFN Cymru said the SFS must be “ambitious enough to deliver real benefits for nature” while enabling farmers to continue producing food. It called for sufficient funding for the Optional and Collaborative tiers, which support more extensive environmental measures.

A third demand focuses on robust and fair regulation, with the organisation arguing that environmental protections should be developed “in partnership with farmers”.

NFFN Cymru said schemes rewarding environmental improvements should sit alongside measures to address challenges such as poor water quality, including by embedding “polluter pays” principles in law.

Technical support

The manifesto also calls for increased advice and technical support to help farmers transition to nature-friendly systems.

NFFN Cymru said the Welsh Government should invest in a high-quality advisory service and provide financial backing for farmers already adopting regenerative practices to share knowledge with peers.

Finally, the group urged the development of an ambitious national food policy for Wales, similar to strategies already in place elsewhere in the UK.

Such a policy, it said, should address fair pricing in the private sector and make public procurement processes more accessible, ensuring high-quality Welsh produce is available more widely.

The Welsh farming sector has been at the centre of political debate in recent years, particularly over subsidy reform, environmental regulation and the balance between food production and climate targets.

Industry bodies have raised concerns about rising input costs and uncertainty surrounding the design of the Sustainable Farming Scheme, while environmental groups have argued that agriculture must play a greater role in tackling biodiversity loss and emissions.

NFFN Cymru said its proposals were aimed at protecting both the rural economy and the long-term sustainability of farming.

Mr Evans said: “We are calling on all those standing for election this year to fully commit to this ambitious agricultural transition to safeguard the future of food and farming in Wales.”