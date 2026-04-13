Nature in Wales needs urgent action, says RSPB Cymru, ahead of Senedd election

RSPB Cymru has set out a series of priorities aimed at reversing nature decline across Wales with the 2026 Senedd election approaching,

From farmland and forests to coastlines and communities, decisions taken in the Senedd will shape the future of the natural environment.

The organisation has identified seven key areas where action is needed to support wildlife, landscapes and people:

Supporting nature friendly farming

Helping threatened species recover

Restoring habitats at scale

Making more space for nature

Taking action on climate and nature together

Investing in nature through green jobs

Connecting more people with nature for health and wellbeing

Alun Prichard, Director of RSPB Cymru, said: “Wales is home to incredible wildlife and landscapes, but nature is under increasing pressure.

“The next Senedd will play a key role in shaping how our land and seas are managed, how nature is restored, and how people experience the natural world.

“There is a real chance to support nature in ways that also benefit communities – from working with farmers to creating green jobs and improving access to nature for health and wellbeing.

“With the Senedd election approaching, there is an opportunity to put nature at the heart of all decision-making in Wales.”

Across Wales, habitats such as peatlands, wetlands and costal environments provide vital homes for wildlife while also helping to tackle climate change. At the same time, access to nature is increasingly recognised as an important part of supporting people’s physical and mental health.

RSPB Cymru is encouraging people to learn more about the role of the Senedd and the importance of nature in Wales ahead of the election.

More information about these priorities can be found at Priorities for Nature in Wales 2026 – 2030.