Nearly 100 migrants rescued after boat breaks down in Channel

George Lithgow, Press Association Political and Home Affairs Correspondent

Neary 100 migrants have been rescued after their inflatable dinghy broke down in the English Channel.

The boat suffered engine failure shortly after leaving the French coast on Monday morning.

In total, 96 people were rescued and taken to the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, French authorities said.

As the boat departed Le Touquet beach, around 30 people were left in the water, including some who were in serious difficulty in the currents, rescuers said.

Four people were pulled from the water by helicopter and another six by lifeboat.

Migrants from another boat were pictured by the Press Association arriving at the Border Security Command compound in Dover, Kent, later on Monday.

Some 250 people arrived in three boats on Monday, according to Home Office figures.

Earlier this month, a record 230 people made the journey in a single boat.

Smuggling gangs appear to have begun loading more people into single boats in recent weeks.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has promised to “change tactics” to tackle the gangs.

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