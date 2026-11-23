Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A secondary school in north Wales attended by nearly 1,000 pupils is set to close for two days this week as teachers prepare to strike over changes introduced at the school.

In a letter sent to families on Thursday (19 November), headteacher of Ysgol Emrys ap Iwan in Abergele, Matt Wildsmith, confirmed that members of a teaching union are scheduled to take industrial action on Tuesday 24 November and Wednesday 25 November.

The school has just under 1,000 pupils.

Following a review of the staffing levels expected to be available during the strike period, school leaders made the decision to close the site for both days.

According to Mr Wildsmith, the dispute stems from concerns raised by some staff regarding recent changes that have taken place within the school.

“The industrial action relates to concerns raised by some staff regarding changes that have taken place within the school,” said Mr Wildsmith in a letter to parents.

“Discussions have taken place between school leaders, governors, the local authority, and staff representatives, and efforts to resolve the matter continue.

“Having considered the staffing available during the strike period, the school will be closed on Tuesday 24 November and Wednesday 25 November 2026.”

He added: “This decision has been made to ensure the safety and wellbeing of pupils and staff.

“The closure will not have a negative impact on pupils’ attendance records. We appreciate that this may cause inconvenience for families and will keep parents informed of any further developments.”

A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council said: “We have received a notification of industrial action from NASUWT. Industrial action is planned for Tuesday 24 November and Wednesday 25 November 2026.”