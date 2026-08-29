Nearly 1,000 sign petition to save ‘beloved community hub’ from redevelopment

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

A local community has come out to object to the redevelopment of its “beloved community hub”.

Close to 1000 people have signed a petition objecting to plans to turn a Cardiff Coffee shop into a two-bedroom apartment.

In June of this year, plans were received by Cardiff Council to turn Coffee Plus Cardiff in Cyncoed into a two-bedroom residential apartment, with no decision having been made yet.

Now, a petition has been set up by the owner to oppose the plans put forward by the landlord.

At time of writing, it has 884 verified signatures.

It reads: “Coffee shops like mine are more than just places to grab a quick cup of coffee. They are vital parts of community life, spaces where people connect, relax, and enjoy a sense of belonging.

“Conversion into residential spaces may offer short-term financial gain, but it dismisses the irreplaceable social value these spaces provide.

“Our coffee shop has hosted countless local events, supported neighbourhood initiatives, and provided a safe and welcoming environment for all.

“The transformation of our shop into a residential apartment poses a significant loss not just to me personally, but to every patron who has made this shop a part of their daily life.

“Such a change disregards the community’s need for accessible, family-friendly places to congregate and sustain our local culture.

“Furthermore, the economic implications go beyond my personal loss, small businesses add vibrancy and diversity to our urban landscapes and are essential to local economies, providing jobs and fostering entrepreneurship.”

The owner, Teresa Moriarty, also said that she had “poured [her] heart and soul” into the coffee shop, which she calls a “beloved community hub”.

She wrote: “This shift would not only strip me of my livelihood but also rob our community of a cherished gathering spot.”

Attached to the planning application are 22 public comments, with 19 of them objecting to and three supporting the proposal.

Letter of support

One letter of support reads: “As a local resident, I have seen this property used as a family business for many years before its more recent use as a coffee shop. Whilst there is no disputing it is a popular meeting spot, it is inevitable that use of such premises will change as existing leases finish and new ones are created.

“A lot of customers access the coffee shop by car adding to an existing shortage of parking by residents using the other shops and dentist. Its return to a residential property would help with congestion in this area.

“There is another coffee shop, church, pub and community hub in the immediate vicinity as well as an existing coffee shop and new coffee shop opening shortly in Cyncoed.

“Other community spaces and local coffee shops are also available a short distance away in Roath Park, Llanishen and at the Reservoir.”

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