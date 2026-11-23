Nation.Cymru staff

Nearly 12,000 people have signed a petition to protect specialist endometriosis care in Cardiff, with a decision on the centre’s future expected in December.

The petition closes on Wednesday 25 November. It has passed the 10,000 signatures needed for the Senedd’s Petitions Committee to consider it for a debate.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board warned in its May risk register that the centre could lose its accreditation from the British Society for Gynaecological Endoscopy by December. It cited shortages of staff, operating theatre capacity and support from other clinical specialties. The register said there were “no finances available therefore no current resolution available”.

In October, Endometriosis UK said the health board had been working with the Welsh Government and had given assurances that it could meet the new criteria for keeping the centre open.

The charity said the centre “plays a vital role in providing expert multidisciplinary care” for people with complex endometriosis.

The centre at the University Hospital of Wales is one of two accredited NHS centres in Wales for complex endometriosis, according to Senedd Research. The other is at Singleton Hospital in Swansea.

The petition, launched by Emrys Price-Jones, says: “The loss of this accredited centre would be a catastrophic loss to women’s healthcare in Wales.”

Endometriosis UK said Delyth Jewell, the Deputy Minister for Social Care, Mental Health and Women’s Health, had acknowledged that diagnosis took too long and that the Welsh Government intended to “look regionally and nationally” at how specialist services could be organised.