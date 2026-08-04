Nearly 300 residents back keeping town’s traffic restriction in place

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

Nearly 300 people have signed a petition in favour of ensuring a town’s previously well used shortcut remains out of bounds for drivers.

A traffic order has prevented cars and other motorised vehicles from using the narrowest part of Goldwire Lane in Monmouth to access Drybridge Street.

The access-only restriction has been in place since October 2024 and only allows pedestrians and those using bicycles and mobility scooters to pass through the part of Goldwire Lane from Abbeyfield to the Green Dragon pub.

Martin Newell, whose Town ward includes Goldwire Lane, presented the petition to Monmouthshire County Council’s place scrutiny committee, though he has previously criticised the restriction and called for the route to be reopened.

The Conservative councillor said: “This is in no way me agreeing, recommending or endorsing the petition. It’s simply Goldwire Lane is in my ward and I wish to present it on behalf of people who have an opposing view of other petitions.”

The online petition, started by Rosemary Clarke was available to sign from March 27 to May 26 this year and attracted 285 signatures.

It said all who signed regularly use Goldwire Lane and want it to be kept as a “safe route” into town for pedestrians, mobility scooters and non powered bicycles and they welcomed being able to walk along it without having to breathe in fumes or “squeeze onto the pavement” when traffic passes.

Two previous petitions, opposing the closure of the lane, were signed by 334 people while the scrutiny committee, in March, said it didn’t believe the council should make the order permanent.

However since that meeting the council’s Labour and Green Party cabinet has agreed the order should be made permanent.

Committee chair, Conservative Jane Lucas, said as the cabinet has already made its decision no further action is required on the petition.

When the committee discussed the order for more than 90 minutes in March it was told there had been 227 objections received during the council’s consultation and only 18 comments in support of making the order permanent.

The petition in favour of keeping the restriction stated those who signed weren’t aware of the council run consultation.

Cllr Lucas said: “I feel we have already visited this quite strongly and thoroughly.”

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