Nearly 50,000 households to be contacted over £100 energy bill payment

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A council says nearly 50,000 households eligible for £100 of energy bill support will be contacted directly when the cash is available.

Last week the UK Government announced a scheme to offer households in Council Tax bands A-D a one-off £100 payment. According to the Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey, the payment is to help ease the pressure of rising energy bills.

While the money will automatically be paid to English homeowners in January, in Wales residents had to wait for the devolved Welsh Government to confirm that the ‘consequential’ money it would receive from UK Government would also be passed on.

A consequential payment is where the UK Government gives the Senedd a payment equal to the value of delivering a scheme to all eligible claimants in Wales.

The Senedd has now confirmed it will pass the payment on to households and Flintshire has now pledged to get in touch with residents when the money arrives – which is expected to be in the new year.

“We welcome this announcement,” said Flintshire Council leader Cllr Dave Hughes.

“It will provide much-needed support to households facing rising energy costs along with other pressures.

“Flintshire County Council has a strong track record of delivering financial support schemes efficiently, including business support grants during the Covid pandemic.

“As soon as we have the detailed guidance from Welsh Government, we will work hard to ensure eligible residents receive the support as quickly as possible.”

The authority’s Chief Officer (Governance) Gareth Owen said that they did not need to do anything yet.

“The Welsh Government has confirmed the £100 cost-of-living payment will be made to households in Council Tax bands A-D to help with energy costs over the winter.

“There are 49,706 households in Flintshire in bands A-D, though not all of them will be occupied at the time the payments are made.

“We are currently awaiting further details and guidance from Welsh Government regarding how the scheme will be administered, including payment arrangements and timescales.

“Residents do not need to contact the council at this stage. Eligible households will be contacted when we have received further information and updates will also be shared on our website and social media channels.”