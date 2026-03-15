Nearly half of Welsh mums won’t get a Mother’s Day lie-in, survey finds

For many mums, the dream Mother’s Day gift isn’t something wrapped up – it’s simply the chance to rest. But a new survey suggests Welsh mums are the least likely in the UK to get a lie-in this Mother’s Day.

The national survey found a third of mums say their number one Mother’s Day wish is a full day off parenting duties, while around one in six say the best gift would be a full uninterrupted night’s sleep.

However, the reality on Mother’s Day morning often looks very different.

The study, commissioned by Sleeping Stars, found only 1 in 10 (11 per cent) of mums actually get a proper uninterrupted lie-in on the day, while more than one in four are still woken up bright and early by their children.

London mums are the most likely to get a lie-in this Sunday, with nearly six in ten (60 per cent) expected to sleep in.

The picture looks very different in the south west of England, where mums in Bristol, Plymouth and the surrounding region are only half as likely to catch up on sleep (30 per cent).

The situation is even worse in Wales, where more than four in ten mums (44 per cent) say they will not get a lie-in at all.

Despite this, many people still believe traditional gifts are what mums want most. More than four in ten Gen Z respondents (42 per cent) believe flowers are the perfect Mother’s Day present, but just 9 per cent of Boomers say they would actually want them.

‘Mental load’

It’s not just Mother’s Day either – many mums say they are doing most of the hard work all year round.

More than four in five adults (81 per cent) say mums take on most of the “mental load” when it comes to organising family life and special occasions, while just 12 per cent think the responsibility is shared equally.

Women are the first to admit mums are doing most of the heavy lifting, with more than nine in ten (92 per cent) saying they carry the load, compared with two thirds of men (68 per cent).

Ilona Andrews, certified child sleep consultant and founder of Sleeping Stars, says the findings reflect the reality many mums face balancing family responsibilities with their own wellbeing.

She said: “For many mums, the idea of a Mother’s Day lie-in feels like the ultimate luxury, but as our findings suggest, it’s something far fewer actually get to enjoy.

“The reality is that young children rarely understand the concept of a morning off, which means many mums are still up early even on the day meant to celebrate them.

“Sleep isn’t just a treat for parents, it’s essential for mood, concentration and overall wellbeing. When parents are running on empty it can affect their energy and how easily they respond to their children’s needs.

“A simple bit of planning can help give mum the best chance of that lie-in. Sharing early morning duties, sticking to a consistent bedtime routine and keeping bedrooms cool, dark and quiet can all help little ones settle more easily overnight.

“Babies should also sleep in a clear cot with a firm mattress and breathable sleepwear to stay safe and comfortable through the night.

“Small changes like these can make a real difference and might just help mum get that well-earned lie-in.”

Sleeping Stars is a UK-based, family-owned baby clothing brand specialising in sleepwear designed by a certified sleep consultant and mum. For more information, visit their website.