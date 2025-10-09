Nearly half of young people say TV and films have negative impact on wellbeing

Nearly half of young people have said that a film or TV series they have watched has “negatively affected their mental wellbeing”, according to a survey by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).

Of the 45% of respondents who reported negative effects, 97% said it had “some impact on them” – with 46% saying it “stayed with them for a while”.

And 40% reported feeling sad or emotionally low, while 39% felt anxious or unsettled – and more than a quarter (28%) reported trouble sleeping afterwards, with three in 10 saying they chose to avoid similar content in future.

Mental wellbeing

In the survey of 2,000 young people aged between 12 and 21 in the UK, 80% considered whether a film or TV series would negatively impact their mood or mental wellbeing before they watched it – and 84% thought about whether the content would contain disturbing themes or scenes they would rather avoid.

David Austin, chief executive of the BBFC, said: “It’s saddening that more than two in five young people have had their mental wellbeing negatively impacted by film and TV.

“Of those affected who were unaware of the content issues ahead of watching, 70% said the impact would have been lessened if they’d known about these in advance.

“This clearly shows that young people want to make informed decisions about what they watch. Clear, transparent age ratings and content advice are essential tools that empower them to do so.”

The survey, published on World Mental Health Day, also showed that 73% returned to a favourite film or TV series when they needed cheering up – but 55% stopped watching something because they believed it might negatively affect their wellbeing.

Seven in 10 of those who were negatively affected also said that they felt the impact would have been lessened if they were aware in advance of the content.

Reminder

Ella Bradshaw, policy officer for child safety online at the NSPCC, said: “This research is a crucial reminder that what children are exposed to on screens can have a real impact on their mental health and wellbeing.

“In a world where film, TV and social media are just a tap away, it’s never been more important for families to have clear, trustworthy guidance.

“Age ratings and advice that truly reflect young people’s voices and experiences are essential tools to help them and their parents and carers make informed choices.”

Lynn Perry, chief executive of Barnardo’s, said: “Film and TV can offer young people so much, from inspiration to education. But the reality is that some content can be distressing, triggering or simply difficult to process.

“Children, young people, and their parents or carers should be actively supported to make choices that are right for their age, whether they are watching in a cinema, at home, or online.

“The BBFC’s findings are a timely reminder of the necessity of clear guidance and age ratings.”

Lorna Fraser, head of media advisory service at Samaritans, said: “Young people are especially susceptible and more influenced by what they see in media than other age groups.

“Providing clear, upfront guidance about distressing themes – including suicide and self-harm – allows audiences to make informed choices and prepare emotionally for what they watch.”

Rehema Figueiredo, head of media at Mind, said: “With one in five young people in England living with a mental health problem, the BBFC’s research highlights how important it is to have access to clear information in advance to make choices about what to watch and consume.”