Mark Mansfield

Walking, wheeling, cycling and public transport account for just 24.6% of journeys in Wales, around 20 percentage points below the Welsh Government’s target for 2040.

The first full year of results from the Wales National Travel Survey found that cars were the main form of transport for 74.3% of journeys. Buses and trains together accounted for just 5.6%.

Nearly half of the people asked why they chose to travel by car said it offered the most direct route. Around 39% said they thought it would be more reliable, while a third said it was the cheapest option. Respondents could give more than one reason.

Walking, wheeling, cycling and public transport together accounted for 24.6% of journeys. The Welsh Government’s transport strategy aims to raise that share to 45% by 2040. The survey gives ministers a full year of data against which to measure progress.

North Wales residents made 79.1% of their journeys by car, the highest share in Wales. Public transport accounted for 2.8% of journeys by Mid Wales residents, compared with 6.7% among those living in south-east Wales. In south-west Wales, just 1% of journeys were made by train. The regional figures reflect where people live, even when they travel elsewhere.

Almost half of all trips were under five kilometres, or just over three miles. Walking and wheeling accounted for three quarters of journeys under one kilometre. For every longer distance band, the car was the most common way to travel. Shopping accounted for 23.1% of journeys and commuting for 19.3%.

Six in ten rail users said cheaper, simpler tickets would encourage them to take the train more often. Among respondents without a rail discount, only 35.1% said they could afford train travel for all purposes. For bus travel, the equivalent figure among people without a discount was 47.3%.

For bus users, the most common request was clearer information about routes, stops and times, picked by 40.7%. Roughly a third said they would travel by bus more often if services ran more frequently, including at quieter times of day. Among people who did not use buses, 29.3% said none of the changes listed would encourage them to do so.

The survey also found a gap in how people felt about travelling independently. Just over 57% of disabled respondents said they were satisfied with their ability to travel by train without help from staff or other passengers, compared with 86% of non-disabled respondents. For buses, the figures were 61% and 88% respectively.

Bus operators

On Friday, Transport for Wales opened applications for bus operators to qualify to bid for future service contracts. South-west Wales is due to be the first region to introduce franchised services in 2028. TfW says the changes are intended to make buses more reliable, simplify fares and timetables, and improve connections with other services.

Mark Hooper, the Deputy Minister for Transport, said the survey would help ministers understand what could encourage people to change how they travel.

“This new baseline will help us develop policy and make decisions based on people’s everyday experiences against our transport strategy,” he said.

More than 6,100 adults aged 16 and over took part, recording more than 18,000 journeys in two-day diaries. The results cover March 2025 to February 2026 and were published as official statistics in development. It is the first dedicated national travel survey for Wales since 2012.