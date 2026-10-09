Nearly two-thirds of waste put in general bins could be recycled, council finds

Nation.Cymru staff

Nearly two-thirds of the material put in household general waste bins could already be recycled through existing council services, research has found.

The figure rises to 72% in flats and communal properties in Cardiff, where the council is preparing a new strategy to reduce waste and improve recycling.

The findings will inform its draft Recycling and Circular Economy Strategy for 2026–2030, which includes proposals for better collections from shared accommodation, more opportunities to repair and reuse goods, and pop-up community recycling points.

Cardiff’s recycling and composting rate currently stands at 64%. The council wants to reach at least 70% by 2030.

Its cabinet will meet on October 15 to consider launching a six-week public consultation on the plans. If approved, residents, businesses and community groups will be able to comment before the strategy returns for a final decision.

Cllr Ed Stubbs, cabinet member for frontline services, said: “This strategy responds to a range of national and local challenges, including Welsh Government recycling targets, climate change commitments and the city’s continued growth.

“Cardiff has made significant progress in increasing recycling over recent years, thanks to the efforts of residents and businesses. However, there is more we can do.”

Research carried out while developing the strategy found that, on average, 63% of material in household general waste bins could be recycled using services already provided by the council.

The council says separating more of this material would reduce disposal costs and generate additional income from recyclables.

The draft focuses on preventing waste, supporting reuse and repair, increasing recycling, improving services and infrastructure, and working with communities.

Among the initiatives is a scheme to collect plastic bags and wrapping, which is currently being trialled. Other proposals include expanded repair and reuse opportunities and improved recycling arrangements for flats and shared accommodation.

The strategy aims to keep products and materials in use for longer, reducing the amount thrown away rather than relying solely on recycling.

Cllr Stubbs said: “This strategy sets out a clear plan for achieving those goals, but we want residents, businesses and community groups to help shape the final document. Their views will help ensure our plans reflect local priorities and deliver real environmental benefits for Cardiff.”

Subject to cabinet approval, consultation documents will be available online and in paper form at council hubs and libraries.

The October 15 cabinet meeting will be webcast on the council’s website.

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