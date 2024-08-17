Neath Port Talbot Council appoints new CEO

A new chief executive officer has been appointed by Neath Port Talbot Council, following the resignation of Karen Jones earlier this year.

Frances O’Brien, who previously worked as Monmouthshire County Council’s chief officer for communities and place in a role she held since 2018, has been confirmed as the local authority’s new chief executive.

O’Brien, who was born and raised in Neath Port Talbot has also spent time working with Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council as well as working for 12 years with Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council in roles that were largely related to recycling and waste- ending her time as the council’s head of public services.

Varied portfolio

She is also the chair of the Cardiff-based Cadwyn Housing Association and was described by a council spokesperson as having a varied portfolio after what was said to be a rigorous recruitment process.

Speaking after the announcement she said: “I am incredibly proud to have been offered and accepted the position of chief executive of Neath Port Talbot Council.

“I have loved my time in Monmouthshire, I am proud of what we together with colleagues, partners and the county’s political leadership have been able to achieve and deliver.

“I was born and grew up in Neath Port Talbot and the chance to come back and help deliver the future opportunities and craft a new future for Neath Port Talbot was too good an opportunity to miss.”

Outgoing chief executive Karen Jones who first took up the position in 2020 added: “I am delighted the council has been able to make such a good appointment.

“I wish Frances every success in her new role and look forward to working closely with her to effect a smooth transition. This is a special place and I have every confidence that Frances will work hard to improve life for local people and build a brighter future for all of our communities.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

