Neath Port Talbot man jailed for possession of child sex abuse images

A 26-year-old man from Neath Port Talbot has been jailed after admitting a series of child sexual offences, including possessing and distributing indecent images of children.

Darren Rogers, of Alltwen, was arrested in January 2024 after uploading a Category A indecent video of a child to his Snapchat account. When officers searched his home, further child sexual abuse material was recovered from devices belonging to him.

Rogers pleaded guilty to a string of charges at court. These included four counts of possessing indecent photographs of children, one count of possessing a prohibited image of a child, and one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image involving an animal.

Sexual communication with a child

He also admitted seven counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child, one count of distributing an indecent photograph of a child, and one count of causing a child to look at an image of sexual activity.

He was sentenced to two years and two months in prison. The court also imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for ten years, placing restrictions on his future internet and device use.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Adam Staniforth of South Wales Police condemned Rogers’ actions, describing the material as “incredibly depraved”.

“Rogers was using Snapchat to view and share this material, and it is fortunate that this came to light before his offending escalated any further,” he said.

“He was exploiting vulnerable children for his own sexual gratification, and he is now embarking on a deserved spell in prison as a result.”

DC Staniforth added that protecting young people remained a top priority for the force.

“As a force, South Wales Police will leave no stone unturned in the protection and safeguarding of children,” he said.