Neath Port Talbot man strangled woman in front of children before crashing car drunk

A man from Neath Port Talbot has been jailed after strangling a woman in front of her children before crashing his car while drunk.

37-year-old Grant John, from Neath town centre, grabbed his ex-partner around the throat while in an intoxicated state, causing her to lose consciousness for a brief period before hitting the victim in the face when he was asked to leave.

He then smashed the glass on the victim’s front door.

These incidents took place whilst the victim’s children were at the home and some of the children witnessed them.

John also pleaded guilty to assaulting one of the children.

A few hours later, John, still intoxicated, crashed his vehicle into a parked car on the victim’s street.

Prison

John pleaded guilty to assault, intentional strangulation, driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving without third-party insurance, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and criminal damage.

He has been sentenced to 24 months in prison.

Detective Inspector Danielle Thorne said: “Grant John is clearly a violent man who took out his anger on his partner and her children while he was under the influence of alcohol.

“This would have been a scary incident for both the victim and her children, for a man as dangerous as Grant John to be within their own home.

“We hope that following his prison sentence, the victim and her family no longer have any contact with him.”

