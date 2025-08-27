Neath Port Talbot teenager sentenced after multiple arson attacks
A teenager from Neath Port Talbot has been sentenced after carrying out multiple arson attacks earlier this year.
18-year-old Josh Smith, from Waunceirch, committed the offences when aged 17.
On January 4, he set fire to clothing belonging to his ex-partner, filming the act and later sharing it to Instagram.
Two days later, Smith deliberately started a fire in the toilets of the Somerset Arms, Commercial Road, Taibach.
Restraining order
After pleading guilty to both offences, Smith has been made subject of a five-year restraining order against the victim and has been sentenced to 16 months in a Young Offenders Institution.
Smith also pleaded guilty to one count of attempted arson after trying to set fire to a wheelie bin belonging to a relative of the victim.
Fearful
PC John Ryan said: “Josh Smith committed these dangerous offences as retaliation following the end of his relationship with his ex-partner and made numerous people fearful for their safety as a result of his actions.
“We hope he takes the time he will spend at the Young Offenders Institution to think about his actions and to change his ways.”
