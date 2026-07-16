Need for new Welsh-medium school in south Cardiff acknowledged

Dewi Williams

Cardiff Council has acknowledged concerns over the lack of access to Welsh-medium education for families in south Cardiff after a meeting with campaigners.

Representatives of the Ysgol De Caerdydd campaign described the meeting with Council Leader, Chris Weaver, and Cabinet Member for Education, Sarah Merry, on Monday July 13 as “very promising”.

While the campaigners welcome the council’s recognition of the issue, they say that until an application to the Welsh Government is presented to build a Welsh-medium school in the southern part of the city, the council is “allowing the social injustice to continue.”

Parents and other members of the community have been campaigning since 2024 for a Welsh-medium school in Butetown/Grangetown to serve families in the south of the city.

On behalf of the campaign, Carl Morris said: “It is encouraging that they, on behalf of Cardiff Council, recognise that a serious inequality exists in the structures of Welsh-medium education in the city. This adversely affects the families and residents of south Cardiff, which are the most multicultural communities in Cardiff and Wales.”

“Welsh-medium education is not an easy or realistic option for many families in south Cardiff as getting to the nearest Welsh-medium secondary school means that it is necessary to travel a long way past several other English-medium schools, and some have brand new resources and buildings.

Dr Gwennan Higham from Swansea University has researched access to Welsh-medium education in the area. Dr Higham said: “One of the strongest findings was that the lack of a Welsh-medium secondary school in the south of Cardiff was a significant obstacle for families.

“Many parents saw Welsh-medium education as an investment in their children’s future and wished to commit to an educational journey through the medium of Welsh. However, the lack of clear progression to the secondary sector meant that some felt that the path was not sustainable, and therefore chose not to commence Welsh-medium education from the start.”

This follows former council leader Huw Thomas MS raising the issue in the Senedd last month, where he revealed he corresponded with the Welsh Government about a possible site for the school in Butetown near Callaghan Square.

Following the meeting on Monday, Sarah Merry also raised the issue. At the council’s Children and Young People’s Committee on July 14, she said: “the comments about the geographical spread of Welsh-medium education in the city, in terms of the secondary schools, is a very valid concern to have”

Urgency

Carl Morris added: “The time has now come to put a formal request before the Welsh Government for capital funding.

“With less than a year until the local elections, this is an opportunity for Chris Weaver and the current administration to move quickly and take action to establish the fourth Welsh-medium secondary school in the city, on a site that will include a sixth form as well as nursery, primary and resources for the community’s use.

“With a consensus that this injustice must be rectified, the council’s next steps are clear – present a case to the Welsh Government to build Ysgol De Caerdydd, and urgently.”

The campaign will be holding a protest outside Cardiff County Hall on Thursday July 16 at 4pm.

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