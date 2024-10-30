Neglect of XL Bullies up 230% since ban

The RSPCA has said that more XL Bullies are suffering since being banned in Wales and England, with reports of intentional harm and neglect towards the type of dog now soaring.

Exclusive RSPCA figures reveal that reports of neglect relating to dogs reported as being XL Bully types have gone up 230% (from 164 in 2023, to 542 for the first six months of 2024).

Meanwhile, the number of reports of intentional harm to XL Bully type dogs has gone up 96% (78 in 2023, 153 for the first six months of 2024), while reports of XL Bully types dogs being left unattended has increased by 514% (21 in 2023, 129 for first six months of 2024).

Campaign

The RSPCA is a member of the Dog Control Coalition which has long been campaigning for an urgent review of legislation that bans dogs based on their type and appearance. They say that protecting public safety is a priority but the current dog control approach is not the answer and is failing to protect the public while also compromising dog welfare.

Tens of thousands of XL Bully type dogs were exempted by their owners after the UK Government announced the impending ban, and are now living under strict rules such as always being on the lead, muzzled in public and having been neutered.

The number of reports of neglect and intentional harm towards XL Bullies seems to have risen since the ban came in.

RSPCA Dog Welfare Expert Dr Samantha Gaines is the charity’s lead on dog control and breed specific legislation. She said: “It is hugely concerning that figures show a big jump in reports to us about cruelty and neglect specifically aimed at XL Bully type dogs since the start of the year.

“We’ve seen an increase generally in serious abuse to animals – particularly intentional harm and beatings – but the increase in reports relating specifically to XL Bully types is very alarming.

“We fear that this is a direct result of the recent UK Government ban on this type of dog. This could be a result of the extra pressures this ban has placed on desperate owners who may already be struggling to care for their dogs during this cost of living crisis. But even worse, these could be deliberate acts of cruelty towards dogs who have become increasingly demonised in recent months.

Ban

The UK Government added the XL Bully to the list of banned types, making it illegal to own them in England and Wales since 1 February 2024. Bans in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have followed.

Five types of dogs are now banned in England and Wales , including the pit bull terrier type, Japanese tosa type, fila Brasiliero type, dogo Argentino type, and the XL Bully type, under the Dangerous Dogs Act – commonly known as breed specific legislation (BSL).

Dr Gaines added: “The RSPCA remains committed to protecting public safety around dogs and does not want to see anyone else dying as a result of a dog bite incident. However, the current approach to dog control is not working and needs a complete overhaul. We want to see any approach compatible with public safety and good dog welfare.”

Some examples of the shocking cases reported to the RSPCA, include: An XL Bully type dog who was found dead in an alley in Carshalton, South London, with a fractured skull, an ear cut off, with his legs tied together, having been set on fire;

The bloodstained body of another XL Bully type found dumped in Bexleyheath, Kent, in a metal crate, with signs of blunt force trauma;

A male XL Bully type found deceased – possibly drowned – locked inside a cage floating in a canal in Birmingham.

As well as cases of deliberate cruelty to these dogs, the RSPCA is concerned about the welfare of thousands of other XL Bully type dogs as a result of the restrictions placed on them by the ban.

Dr Gaines added: “Tens of thousands of dogs are leading less fulfilling and enjoyable lives as a result of the ban and the restrictions placed upon their daily lives living under exemption.

“And we’re heartbroken that many dogs have been and will be euthanised simply because they are considered to be dangerous because they look a certain way.”

New approach needed

Dr Gaines added: “We want to see the new UK Government commit to tackling the root causes of aggressive behaviour in dogs which are complex but include improving and enforcing current breeding and dog control regulations, and to promote responsible dog ownership, in order to effectively protect public safety while also ensuring better dog welfare.

“The ban on XL Bully types not only remains devastating for so many dogs, but continues to take a heavy toll on their owners who love their dogs. They’ve had to find funds to pay for the exemption process and exemption requirements – such as neutering – during a time when many household finances are tight. The process has also had a huge emotional impact on families who have been worried about saving their beloved dogs’ lives.”

