Negotiations on UK joining £130bn EU rearmament scheme fail

Talks on the UK joining the European Union’s flagship £130 billion defence fund have failed.

Negotiations foundered over how much the UK should pay to participate in the EU’s Security Action for Europe (Safe) rearmament fund.

Reports suggested the UK rejected French demands to pay up to £5 billion to participate in the scheme.

Minister for European Union relations Nick Thomas-Symonds said it was “disappointing” but the UK was focused on obtaining “value for money”.

The Safe scheme will provide up to 150 billion euros in “competitively priced, long-maturity loans” to EU member states requesting financial assistance for investments in defence capabilities, with the UK hoping to be one of the partner countries that could participate in joint procurement exercises, potentially benefiting British firms.

But a Times report earlier this month suggested France had demanded £5 billion to join while the UK was prepared to offer less than £1 billion.

Mr Thomas-Symonds said: “From leading the Coalition of the Willing for Ukraine to strengthening our relationships with allies, the UK is stepping up on European security in the face of rising threats and remains committed to collaborating with our allies and partners.

“In the last year alone, we have struck defence agreements across Europe and we will continue this close co-operation.

“While it is disappointing that we have not been able to conclude discussions on UK participation in the first round of Safe, the UK defence industry will still be able to participate in projects through Safe on third country terms.

“Negotiations were carried out in good faith, but our position was always clear: we will only sign agreements that are in the national interest and provide value for money.

“We continue to make strong progress on the historic UK-EU May agreement that supports jobs, bills, and borders.

“In the last fortnight, we have launched negotiations on a food and drink deal and energy deal that will bring down bills and slash red tape for business.”