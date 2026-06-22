Neighbourhood policing inspector praises efforts in local community as operation closes

Nation.Cymru staff

A neighbourhood policing inspector has reflected on a successful two-year crime operation in the area, calling on police, partners and residents to build on the promising work to increase safety and community cohesion.

Rhymney’s neighbourhood policing inspector has praised officers, partner agencies and the local community as her team’s Clear, Hold, Build operation comes to a close.

Neighbourhood policing inspector Lysha Thompson has led the team’s “Respect Rhymney” campaign since its launch in 2024.

Clear, Hold, Build, a partnership tactic designed by the Home Office, aims to rescue and regenerate areas affected by serious and organised crime.

Through a range of targeted police operations, community engagement initiatives and regeneration work with partners, Respect Rhymney homed in on crime groups to disrupt and prevent them from operating in the region.

Since the project’s launch, the neighbourhood team has carried out 30 drug warrants, which resulted in 23 arrests linked to drug offences and offenders sentenced to more than ten years in prison.

These raids resulted in the team removing more than £110,000 worth of class A and B drugs from the streets and safeguarding communities from offences linked to drug supply.

The three-phased project was underpinned by an ethos of ruthlessly pursuing gang members to clear the area of serious crime; using enforcement and engagement activity to hold the area and prevent other organised crime groups filling the void, and; working with residents and partners, building the area into a more prosperous area, one that residents are proud of.

Partnership work

Inspector Thompson said: “The success of this project has been underpinned by effective partnership work.

“Officers have led on the clear phase and continue to work hard to target offenders, and we’ve worked with colleagues from Caerphilly County Borough Council, Housing, Education, Youth Services and Trading Standards to deliver more than 100 community engagement and crime prevention events.

“One of these was our ‘In the Right Court’ tennis club, which saw 91 children enrol on to the summer sport initiative, providing a fantastic opportunity to build community links and speak to young people about our work and looking after our community. It was received so well that we’re bringing it back this summer, along with our new ‘Generation Games’ initiative.

“While we’re proud of the work we have achieved since 2024, we’re not naive or complacent enough to think it stops here. As a partnership, we remain motivated to protecting the area from serious and organised crime and making Rhymney a safer place for all.”

Our officers work tirelessly to disrupt the supply of drugs, carry out thorough investigations, and put those responsible in front of the courts.

If you have any information about drug dealing in your area, report it via our website, by calling 101, or sending a direct message on social media.

You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers by phone or online.