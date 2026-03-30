Neighbouring towns set to bid for culture award

Two neighbouring towns in south Wales are set to go head-to-head as they compete for a major cultural title.

The UK Government intends naming a UK Town of Culture for 2028 which will carry a £3 million prize fund to stage a series of events to encourage people to take part in artistic activities.

Both Blaenavon and Abergavenny town councils have agreed to submit expressions of interest on behalf of their towns that are divided by the Blorenge mountain.

Brookside and Grange Hill creator Sir Phil Redmond will lead a panel of experts who will assess the expressions of interest looking at how they tell their town’s story, bring the community together and deliver their promised visions.

According to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport the strongest bids will progress to a shortlist to be announced later in the spring. Each shortlisted town will receive £60,000 to help deliver their full bids for the competition.

Three finalists – one small, one medium, one large town – will be chosen and they are expected to be announced in early 2027. The winner will be crowned UK Town of Culture 2028 and receive the £3m prize. The two runners-up will each receive £250,000 to deliver elements of their bid.

If Blaenavon is shortlisted, the town council has said it will work with the community and partners to develop a full bid and detailed programme for submission later in the year.

It also said: “Irrespective of the outcome, the council will continue to work in partnership to develop and deliver positive, place-based projects that celebrate and support Blaenavon’s culture and community.”

Town councillor Dr Nathan Matthews said Blaenavon’s expression of interest is intended to build on its World Heritage Status awarded in recognition of the environment that helped shape the iron and coal industries and the community that developed around that.

“Blaenavon’s globally significant cultural assets reflect the materials, skills and ideas that helped forge our modern world. This Expression of Interest looks forward,” said the independent councillor.

“It sets out how we can build on that strong foundation to create new opportunities for participation, skills development, and local economic activity, while strengthening confidence in our town.

“It has been shaped with input from the Blaenavon community and our partners and, if shortlisted, the next stage will continue to be inclusive and community-led. We are proud of what Blaenavon has to offer, and we are ambitious to share our story more widely and to use culture to support our town’s future and help it meet its potential.”

Positive

Abergavenny Town Council said it had received “very positive responses” from three face-to-face consultation meetings and an online questionnaire when it asked for views on putting the town forward for the title.

A spokeswoman said: “The Town Council are grateful to all those who have taken time to submit their ideas and suggestions, along with taking time to contribute to the expression of interest.

“If shortlisted, Abergavenny Town Council will look to appoint an independent panel to develop the bid and full submission for consideration to be awarded the Town of Culture 2028.”