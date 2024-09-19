Neighbouring Welsh councils urged to call out UK Government over winter fuel payments cuts

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter

Two neighbouring Welsh councils are being urged to call out the UK Government over controversial cuts to winter fuel payments for most pensioners.

Councillors in both Wrexham and Flintshire will debate motions next week to condemn the decision by the Labour government in Westminster and demand for the plans to be reversed.

Proposals announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in July mean pensioners who don’t receive pension credit or other means-tested benefits will no longer get the annual payment of up to £300 to help with their energy bills.

Labour ministers said the move, which takes effect this autumn, was necessary because of a £22bn “black hole” in UK public finances.

However, opponents have warned it will have a “devastating impact” with around 10 million pensioners expected to miss out on the tax-free payment this winter.

‘Unnecessary’

In Flintshire, a motion has been tabled by five former Labour councillors who quit the party to form their own group earlier this year.

Members of the Flintshire People’s Voice (FPV) group said the cuts would put older people in the county at risk of “death and illness”, describing the move as “utterly unnecessary”.

They said: “As a direct result of this decision, older people in Flintshire will suffer financial hardship.

“Some older people in Flintshire will heat their home less than would otherwise be the case this winter, leading to increased risk of illness and death.

“This cut is utterly unnecessary and is instead a political choice made to avoid taxing millionaire donors to big political parties.

“Residents of Flintshire deserve their council’s support in seeking to reverse this uncaring policy.”

Their motion calling on the leader of the council to write to Prime Minister Keir Starmer and local MPs to urge them to reverse the plans will be considered on Tuesday (September 24, 2024).

‘Unacceptable’

Meanwhile, a similar motion has been tabled by Plaid Cymru politicians in Wrexham ahead of a full council meeting next week.

The group of seven councillors said almost a third of households in Wales would be impacted by the UK Government’s “unacceptable” decision.

The motion states: “Limiting the winter fuel allowance to those on pension credit will mean that the vast majority of pensioners currently living below the poverty line will lose out.

“Taking away this critical payment of up to £300 annually is directly putting at risk pensioners’ ability to heat their homes this winter.

“The ‘End Fuel Poverty Coalition’ have estimated that 4,950 excess winter deaths in the UK were caused by living in cold homes during winter 2022/23.

“With energy bills set to rise by an additional £149 this October and possibly further in January, the decision to cut this payment for such a vulnerable group is unacceptable and will have a detrimental on the health and well-being of a significant number of households in our borough.”

Their motion will be debated at a meeting at Wrexham’s Guildhall on Wednesday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

