Neighbours unhappy with plans for new city sandwich bar

Kieran Molloy Local Democracy Reporter

A new sandwich and coffee bar owned by a pension fund group is set to come to a busy city street, but some neighbours are not happy.

Hallventure Pension Fund has been given approval by Cardiff Council to operate a new two-storey restaurant in, what the council call, a “vibrant and well-established district centre, characterised by a mix of commercial units with high levels of pedestrian activity”.

According to the applicant, the property has been on the market for “a long period of time”, but there was no interest in revitalising the building as a retail space, its most recent use.

Instead, the main interest was in transforming the property into a restaurant.

Some neighbours launched objections to the development.

One objector, who is the landlord of a nearby flat, wrote: “The proposed two-floor restaurant will significantly increase noise levels late into the evening.

“This will directly impact the quiet enjoyment of my property by my tenant and reduce quality of life.”

The other, who lives behind the property, wrote: “The property is extremely close to residential properties who already experience severe issues with parking, noise and litter.

“The lane on the side of the property is used primarily by pedestrians and cyclists and has no pavement.”

“Proposals for three parking spots are very tight and will result in potentially dangerous and certainly inconvenient turning in the lane, along with noise and fumes.”

Both residents also objected on the grounds that more restaurants on the street, Wellfield Road in Roath, would “dilute” the retail character of the street.

One wrote: “The continued change of use from shops to restaurants and takeaways undermines the retail character of the area and risks creating an over-concentration of food and drink establishments.”

The other said that approval of the plans would “further dilute the range of shopping provision and harm the character of the area further”.

However, a council planner said that the use as a sandwich and coffee bar is “compatible” with the established area and bringing back a vacant unit, at 61 Wellfield Road, would support “pedestrian activity” and the “overall attractiveness” of the area.

In regard to noise, the council report reads: “Given the nature of the goods being sold, the proposed opening hours of 07:30 to 19:30 and the absence of late-night trading, it is not considered that the ancillary takeaway element would give rise to unacceptable levels of noise, disturbance or anti-social behaviour.”

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