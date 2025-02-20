Neolithic, Bronze and Iron Age objects identified during finds day at Welsh museum

An event at a Welsh museum which saw visitors bring in their own finds has identified a range of archaeological objects of interest, with some of them thousands of years old.

Last month, Powys County Council’s y Gaer Museum in Brecon held an event with officers from the National Museum Wales where members of the public were asked to bring in any old and interesting archaeological objects.

With many people being unable to travel to Cardiff, this opportunity gave those with objects found in the local area, as well as other parts of the country, the chance for them to be identified and recorded for the Portable Antiquities Scheme.

Investigation

Despite the weather, around 54 individuals and families attended the day, to have their archaeological objects scrutinised by Adelle Bricking, based in Cardiff, and Nicola Kelly, based in Swansea.

In total, 70 finds from 13 finders were taken back to Cardiff for further investigation.

Fifty of the artefacts were found in Powys, however, some were found in areas such as Monmouthshire, Herefordshire, Gloucestershire, and one find from Devon.

Some of the objects identified were:

Flint scraper – likely Neolithic to early Bronze Age in date (c.4000-2200 BC) – Llanfrynach community. Copper alloy flanged axe that was intentionally broken, or ‘ritually killed’ before burial – Middle Bronze Age (c.1500-1150 BC) – Ystradfellte community. Copper alloy vessel escutcheon in the shape of an ox head – Late Iron Age (c.100 BC-AD 100) – Cray community.



Medieval

Some of the other objects identified were: Roman brooches and coins, medieval spindle whorls, harness pendants, coins, post medieval trade weights, toys, belt mounts, buckles, and an 18th century crucifix pendant.

Cllr Richard Church, Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, said: “It’s fantastic to see the range of archaeological objects found in Powys and further afield. Thank you to Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales for attending. This is a great opportunity for those who may hold some incredible items but are unable to get to Cardiff, to showcase them and have them recorded.

“This is also a perfect opportunity to showcase y Gaer, as for many who attended, as well as being the first time having their objects recorded for the Portable Antiquities Scheme, this would have been their first time visiting the building.

“We look forward to hosting further finds days in the future.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

