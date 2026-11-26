Flora Thompson and Ian Jones, Press Association

UK net migration dropped to an estimated 77,000 in the year to June, the lowest level in nearly 30 years excluding the coronavirus pandemic.

The figure is down nearly two-thirds (62%) from 204,000 in the previous 12 months, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It is the lowest annual total – which calculates the difference between the number of people arriving and leaving the country – since 1997, when 48,000 was recorded.

This is except amid the Covid-19 outbreak when travel restrictions saw the figure drop briefly as low as 35,000.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “This Government has restored control. We have brought net migration to 77,000, down 92% from its peak under the Conservatives. Where they failed, we have delivered for the British people.”

An estimated 738,000 people immigrated to the UK in the year to June while 661,000 emigrated, according to the data published on Thursday.

The ONS said net migration had “fallen to levels not typically seen since the 1990s” and described the continued reduction as being driven by fewer people from outside the EU arriving in the UK to work or study.

Sarah Crofts, ONS deputy director of migration statistics, said: “In 1997, movement from inside and outside the EU made a positive contribution to net migration, partially offset by more British people leaving than arriving.

“In 2026, non-EU citizens are the only group driving positive net migration.

“EU nationals are leaving in greater numbers than are arriving, as is the case with British nationals.

“There are also larger flows of people in 2026, with more than double the number of people leaving and arriving compared with 1997.”

More British nationals are estimated to have left the UK in the period (245,000) than moved to the country (109,000).

It was a similar picture for nationals from “EU-plus countries” – covering the 27 members of the EU plus Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland – with a higher number emigrating from the UK (124,000) than immigrating (79,000).

By contrast, more people from outside the EU moved to the UK in the year to June (550,000) than left (292,000).

The number of British nationals leaving the UK is estimated to have fallen slightly in recent years, with 245,000 in the year to June 2026, 251,000 in the year to June 2025 and 257,000 in the year to June 2024.