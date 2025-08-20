Netanyahu brands Australia’s Albanese ‘weak’ over Palestinian state recognition

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has brushed off accusations from his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu that he is a “weak politician who had betrayed Israel” by recognising a Palestinian state.

Mr Netanyahu’s extraordinary public rebuke came after an August 11 announcement by Mr Albanese that his government’s recognition of a Palestinian state will be formalised at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

The announcement was followed by tit-for-tat cancellations of Australian and Israeli visas.

“History will remember Albanese for what he is: A weak politician who betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia’s Jews,” Mr Yetanyahu posted on social media.

Mr Albanese responded pointedly on Wednesday: “I treat leaders of other countries with respect. I engage with them in a diplomatic way.”

“I don’t take these things personally,” Albanese added.

“Increasingly there is global concern and global concern because people want to see an end to the cycle of violence that we have seen for far too long. That is what Australians want to see as well.”

Visa cancellation

Australian home affairs minister Tony Burke further inflamed Israel’s anger by cancelling the visa of far-right Israeli politician Simcha Rothman, a member of Mr Netanyahu’s coalition, who planned an Australian speaking tour.

Mr Rothman is a member of the Religious Zionism party, which supports continuation of the war, the mass relocation of Palestinians through what it describes as voluntary migration and the reestablishment of Jewish settlements in Gaza.

Mr Burke on Wednesday accused Mr Netanyahu of “lashing out” against Australia as he had done against Britain, Canada, France, Ireland, Norway and Spain over recognition of a Palestinian state.

Mr Burke denied Mr Albanese was weak.

“Strength is not measured by how many people you can blow up or how many children you can leave hungry,” Mr Burke told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar retaliated on Monday for Mr Rothman’s treatment by revoking visas of Australian representatives to the Palestinian Authority.

Mr Saar also told the Israeli Embassy in Australia to “carefully examine” any official visa applications from Australia to Israel.

Australian foreign minister Penny Wong responded by accusing the Netanyahu government of isolating Israel.

“Profoundly disturbed”

Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive officer of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry – the nation’s peak advocacy group, said the Jewish community was “profoundly disturbed and concerned by the rapidly deteriorating state of relations” between the two countries.

Australian Jews did not feel “abandoned” by the Albanese government, rejecting Mr Netanyahu’s accusation, Mr Ryvchin said.

“When allies speak, they should speak frankly, robustly, but also in a dignified way, and I think firing off tweets which contain elements of abuse to them,” Mr Ryvchin said.

“I don’t think that’s the way to operate.”

Australia is an increasingly multicultural country where more than half the population was born overseas or has at least one foreign parent.

There is widespread community concern over the Israel-Hamas war, indicated by tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marching over the Sydney Harbour Bridge earlier this month.

Australia’s conservative opposition party has pledged to reverse Australia’s recognition of Palestine if it wins the next election, which is due in 2028.

