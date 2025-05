Netanyahu hits back at Starmer over Gaza military offensive

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Sir Keir Starmer of offering Hamas a “huge prize” after the UK Prime Minister and allies called for an end to military operations in Gaza.

Sir Keir, along with French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian premier Mark Carney, condemned the Israeli government’s “egregious” actions in Gaza, warning that the UK and allies will take “concrete actions” unless Mr Netanyahu changes course.

But the Israeli prime minister said his country would press on for “total victory” over Hamas.

“Disproportionate”

In a joint statement, Sir Keir, Mr Macron and Mr Carney said: “If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response.”

The leaders called on Hamas to release the hostages it took in the “heinous attack” on October 7 2023.

“We have always supported Israel’s right to defend Israelis against terrorism,” the three leaders said.

“But this escalation is wholly disproportionate.”

Mr Netanyahu hit back, saying: “By asking Israel to end a defensive war for our survival before Hamas terrorists on our border are destroyed and by demanding a Palestinian state, the leaders in London, Ottawa and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities.”

He added: “The war can end tomorrow if the remaining hostages are released, Hamas lays down its arms, its murderous leaders are exiled and Gaza is demilitarised.

“No nation can be expected to accept anything less and Israel certainly won’t.

“This is a war of civilisation over barbarism. Israel will continue to defend itself by just means until total victory is achieved.”

Aid

The UN’s humanitarian relief chief Tom Fletcher – a former British diplomat – said nine aid trucks were cleared to enter after Israel’s blockade was lifted, “but it is a drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed”.

“Our expectations for today’s crossings are realistic: given ongoing bombardment and acute hunger levels, the risks of looting and insecurity are significant,” he warned.

Israeli strikes overnight and into Tuesday have killed at least 60 people across the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian health officials.

Israel has launched another major offensive in the territory in recent days, saying it aims to return dozens of hostages held by Hamas and destroy the militant group.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began allowing a small number of aid trucks into Gaza for the first time in more than two months, saying he had been pressured to lift a blockade on the territory’s two million Palestinians that had sparked fears of famine.

But UN agencies said the handful of trucks that entered were nowhere near enough to meet the massive need for food, medicine and other supplies. Some 600 trucks a day had entered during a ceasefire earlier this year.

Two strikes in northern Gaza hit a family home and a school-turned-shelter, killing at least 22 people, more than half of them women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

A strike in the central city of Deir al-Balah killed 13 people, and another in the nearby built-up Nuseirat refugee camp killed 15, according to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Two strikes in the southern city of Khan Younis killed 10 people, according to Nasser Hospital.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which says it only targets militants and blames Hamas for civilian deaths because the group operates in densely populated areas.

