Netanyahu pushes forward with Gaza City operation despite opposition

Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing forward with his plan to expand the military’s operation in Gaza City, despite widespread opposition within Israel and international condemnation.

The Israeli military began calling medical officials and international organisations in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday to encourage them to evacuate the area ahead of the expanded operation.

It comes the day after the military announced the call-up of 60,000 reservists and the extension of 20,000 reservists currently serving to support the expanded operation.

The Israeli prime minister is expected to give his final approval for the operation during a security cabinet meeting on Thursday night, according to an official.

Killings

It comes as at least 36 Palestinians were killed by Israeli strikes in central and southern Gaza on Thursday, according to local hospitals, and people protested in Israel and Gaza.

Israeli troops are already operating in the city’s Zeitoun neighbourhood and in Jabaliya, a refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, to prepare for the expanded operation which could begin within days.

The developments came during heightened international condemnation of Israel’s restrictions on food and medicine reaching Gaza and fears that many Palestinians will be forced to flee.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres repeated his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza on Thursday, telling a news conference: “I must reiterate that it is vital to reach immediately a ceasefire in Gaza, and the unconditional release of all hostages to avoid the massive death and destruction that a military operation against Gaza City would inevitably cause.”

People protested against the expansion of the war in Israel and Gaza on Thursday. In Gaza City, hundreds of people gathered, waving flags and posters among destroyed buildings, rubble and tents for the displaced in a rare show of opposition to the war and forced migration.

“We have lost more than 10% of our residents, 85% of our buildings and infrastructure and much of our cultural and historic heritage,” said Amjad Al-Shawa, director of the Palestinian NGO Network. “All of Gaza is threatened with destruction.”

In Israel, families of some of the 50 hostages still being held in Gaza gathered in Tel Aviv to condemn the expanded operation. Israel believes around 20 hostages are still alive.

“Forty-two hostages were kidnapped alive and murdered in captivity due to military pressure and delay in signing a deal,” said Dalia Cusnir, whose brother-in-law, Eitan Horn, is still being held captive. Mr Horn’s brother Iair was released during the last ceasefire.

“Enough to sacrifice the hostages. Enough to sacrifice the soldiers, both regular and reservists. Enough to sacrifice the evacuees. Enough to sacrifice the younger generation in the country,” said Bar Goddard, the daughter of Meni Goddard, whose body is being held by Hamas.

Additional protests are planned for Thursday night in Tel Aviv.

Rising death toll

At least 36 people were killed on Thursday in Gaza and the death toll from strikes on Wednesday in northern Gaza rose by another 39, Shifa Hospital reported.

Air strikes killed 19 people in central Gaza, including five who were attempting to get aid and eight sheltering at schools for displaced people, according to Al Awda Hospital.

Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza said at least nine people were killed attempting to access aid and eight in an air strike near Khan Younis.

In the central city of Deir-al Balah, air strikes destroyed at least 100 tents of people displaced by the fighting, according to Al Aqsa Hospital.

Witnesses said smoke rose from the targeted area and fires spread quickly through the makeshift shelters. Civil defence teams rushed to the site, working to extinguish the flames. Families, many of them with children, were left sifting through the ashes of what little they had managed to bring with them during earlier evacuations.

Mohammad Kahlout, displaced from northern Gaza, said: “We came to the safe zone, which they call safe. (We were given) only five minutes to gather our belongings, and then they bombed the camp.

“We are civilians, not terrorists. What is our fault, and what is the fault of our children, to be displaced again? This is a camp for civilians, refugees. There is no resistance or anyone.”

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said on Thursday that the death toll from the Israel-Hamas war has reached 62,192.

Two more people have died from starvation and malnutrition, taking the total to 271, including 112 children, the Health Ministry said.

