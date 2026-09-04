Netflix raises UK prices with cheapest plan up by a third

Anna Wise, Press Association Business Reporter

Netflix has raised the prices of its UK subscriptions, with its cheapest plan jumping by a third in the latest round of hikes.

The streaming platform updated its pricing for customers who subscribe to access its roster of TV shows from Adolescence and Stranger Things to Bridgerton – and films like KPop Demon Hunters and Happy Gilmore 2.

Netflix is now charging £7.99 a month for its cheapest standard plan, with adverts – which represents a 33.4% increase from the previous price of £5.99 a month.

The advert-free standard plan has increased by 7.7% from £12.99 a month to £13.99 a month.

And the premium plan – which lets people stream on extra devices and add more members – has increased by 10.5% from £18.99 a month to £20.99 a month.

The cost of adding an extra member to a subscription plan has also risen from £4.99 month to £5.99 a month.

The new pricing is already in place for new customers signing up to one of its plans.

Existing subscribers will be given one month’s notice of the changes by email – with the exact timing of the changes depending on their billing cycle.

It marks the second time that Netflix has increased its UK prices this year, having put up the cost of each plan in February.

A spokeswoman for Netflix said the latest updates to pricing “reflect improvements to our wide range of entertainment and the quality of our service”.

“We know members have never had more choices in entertainment, and we’re committed to delivering an experience that meets and exceeds their expectations,” Netflix said.

New and upcoming releases this year include The Gentlemen 2, Black Doves 2, and Pride And Prejudice, while recently-announced new commissions include The Unheard starring Kate Winslet and Jonny Boy starring Barry Keoghan.

Netflix generated 45.2 billion US dollars (£33.4 billion) in revenues in 2025, which was 17% higher than 2024.

Operating profit

The US-based streaming giant recorded an operating profit of 13.3 billion (£9.8 billion) for the year.

Max Beckett, broadband and TV expert for price comparison site Uswitch, said: “The good news is that if you pay Netflix directly, you’re not locked in.

“If the new price doesn’t feel worth it, you can downgrade or cancel penalty-free at any time – dropping from standard to the ad-supported plan now saves £6 a month, or £72 a year, if you can live with the adverts.

“Free services like ITVX, Channel 4 and Tubi cost nothing at all.

“It’s also a good moment to add up what you spend on streaming and broadband together, and check whether a better bundle could cut the total.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.