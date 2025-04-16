Netflix’s Welsh productions generate £200m for UK economy

Ahead of the release of the largest feature film ever shot entirely in Wales, Netflix have revealed that its Welsh productions have generated over £200 million to the UK economy since 2020.

Netflix and Creative Wales announced the figure on Wednesday (April 16) in time for the release of the new action thriller Havoc – starring Tom Hardy.

The film was shot at several locations in Wales and directed by Welsh director Gareth Evans. It follows a deal gone wrong and a bruised detective having to fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son.

Wales has become one of Netflix’s key production hubs, and has been the filming location for iconic shows such as Sex Education, The Crown and The Witcher.

In a new report, Netflix and Creative Wales have revealed the significant economic boost provided by productions in Wales.

Contributing over £200m to the UK economy since 2020, the report shows how Netflix productions in Wales have also supported over 500 businesses from all over Wales in that time.

Beyond direct spending, Netflix productions have also created an effect which benefits businesses that supply goods and services to the industry.

For every £1 spent by Netflix in Wales, an additional 80p is generated in spending across the supply chain.

The streaming service has also created opportunities for young Welsh talent to gain hands-on experience in the industry.

The production of Sex Education, supported by the Welsh Government through Creative Wales, created over 60 trainee and apprenticeship roles, many of which have led to full-time positions.

In addition to this, Netflix and the National Youth Theatre’s ‘IGNITE Your Creativity’ programme has helped over 350 young people in workshops held across Newport, Cardiff, Port Talbot, Torfaen and Bridgend, designed to build their confidence and networks ahead of a career in creative industries.

HAVOC will also feature Welsh-language subtitles, so those members who prefer Cymraeg can also enjoy the action thriller.

Ryan Reynolds hits The Adam Project and Red Notice both featured Welsh language subtitles, while in 2023, Netflix licensed Dal Y Mellt, the first Welsh language series on the service.

Anna Mallet, Vice President of Production, UK, Netflix, said: “From Sex Education to The Crown, and now to Havoc, some of our most beloved titles were filmed or produced in Wales. Blessed with incredible creative talent and beautiful natural landscapes, Wales is an amazing place to make entertainment, so Netflix is delighted that our Welsh productions can continue to create such enduring cultural and economic opportunities.”

Jack Sargeant, Welsh Culture Minister, said: “We are immensely proud of our Welsh creative industries, which employ over 35,000 talented individuals, and the world-class infrastructure we have in place for film and TV productions.

“Welcoming high-profile Netflix productions to Wales, as this report demonstrates, has delivered significant economic and reputational benefits. Our support, through Creative Wales, of productions like Sex Education and Havoc has secured invaluable further training opportunities for the sector.”

Joedi Langley, Interim Head of Creative Wales, said: “Creative Wales is proud to be working closely with Netflix to help bring major productions to Wales. These collaborations create jobs, training opportunities and major spend within our economy and are a global platform to showcase everything we offer as a nation. We look forward to working in partnership with Netflix for many years to come to help Wales realise its full potential as a filming destination for major local and international productions”.

Gareth Evans, director of Havoc said: “It was such an exciting prospect to make a film such as Havoc in Wales.

“Seeing the impact that productions of its scope can have on local businesses while showcasing the creative talent here has been incredible.

“I hope that what we have achieved with this film will go some way towards seeing many more filmmakers continue to choose Wales as the place to tell their story.”

