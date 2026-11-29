Nation.Cymru staff

A level crossing used by more than 200 people a day could close permanently after Network Rail said it had found no way to reopen it safely.

Brookside level crossing in Dinas Powys has been shut since 26 June, when safety assessments prompted an emergency closure. Network Rail is recommending that both the crossing and the footpath that runs through it close permanently.

The company says Brookside is the highest-risk of the more than 1,000 level crossings it manages across its Wales and Borders route. Trains normally pass through the area at speeds of up to 50mph. Network Rail says more than half of those using the crossing were considered vulnerable, including older people, families with pushchairs and people with reduced mobility.

Network Rail reviewed several options after the emergency closure. It said none would allow the crossing to reopen safely with current and planned train services.

A permanent closure would require a formal process involving the local authority, during which residents and other interested parties would have a chance to give their views. Network Rail says it will ask for the temporary closure to stay in place while that process is under way.

Residents can speak to the team that carried out the review at two drop-in sessions on Tuesday 8 December. Both will take place at Dinas Powys Library and Activity Centre, Fairoaks, CF64 4QU. The first runs from 2pm to 4pm and the second from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Catherine Norejko, an operations risk adviser at Network Rail, said: “We know how important Brookside level crossing is to the local community and understand that recommending its permanent closure is not the outcome many people will have hoped for.

“We want to be open with the community about how we have reached this recommendation, which is why we’re holding further engagement sessions on Tuesday 8 December, where residents can speak directly to the team, ask questions and understand what happens next.

“This remains a recommendation rather than a final decision at this stage, and we would encourage anyone who wants to understand more to come along and talk to us.”

Network Rail has produced a short video explaining the safety concerns at Brookside. It says details of the options it considered will also be available on its Brookside crossing webpage.