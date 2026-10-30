Neurodivergent children and their families in South Wales to receive vital support thanks to grant from South Wales Freemasons

Nation Cymru staff

Over 100 neurodivergent children and their families across Merthyr Tydfil and beyond will receive essential pre-diagnosis support and tailored early intervention, thanks to a £60,000 grant from South Wales Freemasons to Home-Start Cymru.

The funding will support Home-Start Cymru’s Calm, connect, thrive project over the next two years, delivering direct, home-based support to around 100 children aged under 11 and their families each year in Merthyr Tydfil. In addition to direct family support, the project’s Neurodiversity Family Coordinator will develop specialist training and resources to be shared across 19 local authority areas, embedding neurodiversity expertise into core services and benefiting thousands of families across Wales into the future.

The initiative addresses a critical service gap at a time when families face long waits of two to three years for neurodevelopmental assessments, with local health board waiting lists rising by 56 per cent between 2023 and 2025. Merthyr Tydfil is one of the most deprived areas in Wales, with 34 per cent of children living in income deprivation—a factor that further compounds the challenges faced by families awaiting support. Without early intervention, children face a higher risk of developing mental health difficulties, school avoidance, and exclusion.

Through the project, Home-Start Cymru provides trauma-informed, family-centred assistance. Starting with four weekly home visits followed by roughly six months of ongoing advocacy, the Neurodiversity Family Coordinator co-produces tailored action plans to help families manage behaviour, improve emotional regulation, and establish positive routines. Families are also guided through diagnostic pathways and connected to neurodiversity peer support networks.

The project aims to improve parental resilience, enhance children’s emotional wellbeing, and reduce social isolation, targeting positive change for at least 75 per cent of participating families.

The grant from South Wales Freemasons comes through the Freemasons’ Charity, which is funded by Freemasons, their families, and friends from across England and Wales.

Jayne Drummond, CEO at Home-Start Cymru, said: “We’re exceptionally grateful for this generous support from South Wales Freemasons.

“Families awaiting a neurodevelopmental diagnosis often feel isolated and overwhelmed while navigating long waiting lists.

“This funding enables us to provide immediate, practical support in the home when families need it most, giving parents the confidence and tools to give their children the best start in life.”

Robert Payne from South Wales Freemasons, said: “I’m delighted to support Home-Start Cymru and the vital work being carried out through the Calm, connect, thriveproject.

“Families facing years on waiting lists need compassionate, practical guidance right now, not years down the line.

“By stepping into homes and offering tailored early intervention across Merthyr Tydfil and beyond, this programme provides parents and children with the stability, confidence, and understanding they deserve.”