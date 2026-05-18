New 13-mile walking and cycling route opens to public

Nation.Cymru Team

A landmark 13-mile walking and cycling route has been officially opened, marking a major milestone for sustainable travel and tourism.

The Tywi Valley Path, which follows the route of a former railway line closed in 1963, has been delivered through a £16.7 million investment from the UK Government, alongside funding and support from Carmarthenshire County Council and regional contractors.

The official launch event, held on Friday 15 May at Bremenda Isaf Farm during National Walking Month, welcomed more than 70 attendees who gathered to celebrate the completion of the route between Carmarthen and Llandeilo.

A highlight of the event saw former professional cyclist and double European junior champion Manon Lloyd ride into the celebration alongside children from Nantgaredig Primary School, showcasing the path’s accessibility and strong community appeal.

Lloyd, who competed in major international events including the Women’s Tour of Britain and now works as a presenter for TNT Sports, covering all of women’s cycling coverage and also co-hosts the Occurring Femmes podcast brought added inspiration to the occasion.

Event details

The event was attended by Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales Anna McMorrin and Huw Bryer, Deputy Director for Constitution, Domestic Affairs & Regional Growth, Leader of Carmarthenshire County Council, Cllr Linda Evans, alongside local representatives and project partners.

The scheme was delivered in partnership with contractors including T Richard Jones Ltd.,Tregaron Trading Services, Walters Group, Evan Pritchard Contractors Ltd and CCC’s own Highway Services Operational Team.

The path is already proving popular with walkers and cyclists, offering a safe and scenic route through one of Wales’ most iconic landscapes while strengthening links between Carmarthen and Llandeilo.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, Cllr Hazel Evans, said:“Tywi Valley Path is a transformational investment in Carmarthenshire’s future. It enhances tourism in our beautiful county, creates new opportunities for local businesses, and encourages healthier, more sustainable ways to explore the area.”

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport, Waste and Infrastructure Services, Cllr Edward Thomas, added:“This project is about connecting communities. By linking Carmarthen and Llandeilo through a safe and accessible route, we’re creating a lasting asset that will benefit residents and visitors for generations to come.”

Brilliant addition

Wales Office Minister Anna McMorrin said: “The Tywi Valley Path is a brilliant addition to this beautiful part of Wales. The path will provide a wonderful resource, connecting Carmarthen and Llandelio with a direct route, allowing local residents and visitors to access services and hospitality and enjoy the landscape.

“From supporting local businesses through its construction to boosting local tourism, the economic legacy of the route will continue for years to come.”

Since the opening of the first section in April 2025, the path has quickly established itself as a popular destination, with strong daily use from walkers, cyclists and families.

Its success has continued to grow, recently hosting a Parkrun that attracted more than 200 runners and reinforcing its role as a vibrant hub for community recreation.

Plans are already in place for a series of exciting events in the coming weeks and months, including a half marathon and a walking festival.

The Tywi Valley Path is expected to play a key role in boosting the visitor economy, supporting active travel, and strengthening connections between Carmarthen and Llandeilo for generations to come.