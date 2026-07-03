New 136 space car park opens to help manage visitor impact on ‘Waterfall Country’

Nation Cymru staff

A new 136 space car park has opened as part of a project to support sustainable tourism in the so-called ‘Waterfall Country’.

The car park at Pontneddfechan is part of a wider suite of new visitor facilities including a play park, accommodation and shop that will all open later this year.

Work at the development has progressed well, with considerable efforts made to open the car park ahead of schedule to help manage the impact of peak summer visitor traffic on the local community.

The project is purposely designed for better management of existing visitor numbers and is not designed to stimulate further trips.

This project, which has been funded by the UK Government, marks a step forward in how visitor demand is managed at one of Wales’s most popular walking destinations, helping to reduce the impact on the local community while enhancing the overall visitor experience.

Designed to ease congestion within the village and surrounding areas, the facility offers a safer, more organised arrival point for those exploring so-called Waterfall Country.

The new car park will operate throughout the summer from 8am to 10pm, seven days a week, providing a reliable and accessible parking solution for visitors.

Parking is set a flat rate of £6, in line with other car park providers’ charges across the wider ‘Waterfall Country’ area. This pricing has been deliberately set to reflect existing provision across the region and will help to manage demand.

Setting a lower charge could lead to an increase in visitor numbers, which would risk adding further pressure to the village and undermine the overall aims of the development. Payments can be made via the MiPermit app or through the on-site payment machine.

Alongside the new car park, modern toilet facilities are now open between 8am and 7pm daily, delivering a significant upgrade to the amenities available on site. These new facilities will provide a cleaner, safer and more comfortable experience for visitors whilst helping to reduce pressure on local infrastructure.

Councillor Cen Phillips, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism & Wellbeing, said: “This is an important investment for Pontneddfechan and the wider Waterfall Country. The new car park will not only help protect this special environment and support the local community but will also improve the experience for visitors.

“By providing better infrastructure, we are taking a balanced approach to ensure visitors can continue to enjoy the area while reducing the impact on residents.”

Further phases of the development are now nearing completion, including an eight-bedroom, family-friendly visitor accommodation facility, a farm/community shop and a children’s play area. These facilities are expected to open later this year, with the accommodation and shop opening once an operator has been appointed.

These improvements mark a critical step forward in addressing longstanding challenges associated with high visitor numbers.

By introducing dedicated parking and high-quality amenities, the project will help reduce traffic pressures in the village, improve safety, and contribute to the long-term sustainability of this popular destination.

Further updates will be shared by the council as the Visitor Infrastructure Investment Project continues to progress.