New £150K chief exec could be appointed this week

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A north Wales council could appoint its new £150,000 a year chief executive and “visionary leader” behind closed doors this week.

Denbighshire County Council has scheduled a special meeting on Friday at Ruthin County Hall.

Current chief executive Graham Boase announced in June that he will retire in January 2026, meaning the council is recruiting for the £149,074 – £153,584 position, a process costing around £10,000.

As well as a generous pay offer, the council is offering an £8,000 relocation allowance for the successful candidate.

Working 37 hours a week, the top job is based in Ruthin but offers “agile and flexible” options and a Local Government Pension Scheme.

Interview

Officers are recommending the press and public be excluded from proceedings before councillors “interview candidates and consider making an appointment for the post”.

In a statement on the agenda, the council says that “the number of candidates to be interviewed will be determined by a special appointments panel”.

In a welcome letter to the applicants, council leader Cllr Jason McLellan called the position “an exceptional opportunity”.

‘Excellent record’

He said in the letter the council was “one of the highest-performing local authorities in Wales” that had an “excellent reputation” and “remained resolute in our responsibility to deliver outstanding services” despite recent public-sector pressures.

He concluded: “With our ambitious corporate plan for 2022–2027 well underway, we are seeking a visionary leader to drive transformational change and deliver meaningful outcomes for our residents and businesses.”